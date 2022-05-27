Weight Loss Tips: If you have been working hard to get fitter but are still not able to see the number on the weighing scale moving, then you need not worry. We all use a scale to gauge our progress, and it can be demotivating to see no change on the scale. If you are wondering why the weight loss process is slow for you, then nutritionist Azra Khan is here to clarify your doubts.Also Read - Green Tea vs Black Tea? Which is Healthier and Better for Summer? Find Out.

The nutritionist posted a short video on her official Instagram video to explain the difference between weight loss and inch loss. In the video, she says that if you lose weight, you lose fat, muscle weight, water weight etc. She says, "But if you are losing inches, you are losing pure fat."

She says that losing fat is more beneficial than losing weight. In the caption, Khan explains that weight is just a number. "It is dependent on not just the hard work you put in, but also when you have had your last meal, your period's timing, what clothes you are wearing, if you are bloated or not."

The nutritionist says, “So just because you don’t see progress on the weighing scale don’t think your hard work and efforts are useless.”

She suggests people should, “Take progress pictures, Body measurements, BMI to keep your body fat % in check. These parameters are important”

Remember, no two people will have the same weight loss journey.