Planning to go on a diet to shed those extra kilos? Then you should include lemon water in your daily diet. Lemon water is mostly recommended by nutritionists, gym trainers, parents, and even doctors. It is an excellent way to kick-start your weight loss journey, and a great alternative when you don't like the taste of plain water.

Lemon water is made by mixing fresh lemon juice with warm water. Lemon water helps in improving digestion, and metabolism and increases energy levels. Many people claim that the magical drink also helps in promoting weight loss when consumed on an empty stomach. But does it actually work?

Lemon water is low on calories, especially if you are not adding a sugar in it. According to data by Healthify Me, A glass of water containing half a lemon juice has only 6 calories as compared to 110 calories per glass of orange juice.

Lemons are a rich source for the consumption of Vitamin C. It helps in improving hydration, skin quality, and digestion reduces stroke risk and strengthens heart health. All these add up to weight loss and its management.

Lemon water is acidic in nature but has alkaline effects once it enters the digestive system, said a GQ report.

Does it really help in weight loss?

Lemon water helps in improving hydration to increase satiety. Nutritionist Shivani Sikri told NDTV, that lemon water is a real ally for weight loss. Lemon water is an appetite suppressant and can replace other sweeter drinks. She says that lemon water is also perfect, after big and long festive meals, since it is excellent for putting our bodies back on the right track.

Shivani further said that research has shown that adding lemon can improve digestion, boost metabolism and provide the “verve – the energy” to boost your day. It keeps you full during the day and decreases the urge to eat.

“Research has even revealed that taking lemon water before your morning food reduces hunger cravings during the day and provides elevated levels of ampleness.”