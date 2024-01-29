Home

Weight Loss Tips: Can Going Gluten-Free Assist You in Losing Extra Fat? Here’s The Truth!

Weight Loss Tips: Can Going Gluten-Free Assist You in Losing Extra Fat? Here’s The Truth!

A gluten-free diet eliminates all foods containing or contaminated with gluten like wheat, barley, oats etc. Can following this popular new-age diet help lose weight? Scroll down to know!

Over the past few years, there’s been a rise in the number of celebrities and health bloggers promoting the use of a gluten-free diet for weight loss purposes. But it is essential to understand what this new-age diet is, before choosing to follow the routine. If you are following this diet for weight loss or several health reasons, then you must consider its pros and cons before going further.

What is Gluten?

Gluten is a type of protein found in several grains such as wheat, barley, rye etc. It gives bread and other baked goods their texture and elasticity. However, people suffering from celiac disease or who are gluten-sensitive should avoid consuming gluten, as it can cause a range of symptoms, including abdominal pain, diarrhoea, bloating and fatigue.

Non-celiac gluten sensitivity occurs when a person does not have celiac disease symptoms or wheat allergy but has pain after ingesting gluten. Stomachache, bloating, bowel movement change, weariness and skin rashes are common symptoms.

What is a Gluten-Free Diet? Does it Help in Weight Loss?

A gluten-free diet eliminates all foods containing or contaminated with gluten. According to the Celiac Disease Foundation, the main sources of gluten include grains like wheat, rye, barley, triticale and cross-contaminated oats, as well as their derivatives – malt, brewer’s yeast and wheat starch.

If you do not have a gluten intolerance or sensitivity, going gluten-free may not necessarily help you lose weight. Gluten-free products ss are often highly processed and may contain more sugar, fat and calories. It means if you switch to a gluten-free diet, without making any other changes to your dietary habits, then you may not see any progress or may even gain weight.

The major tip to lose weight is to consume fewer calories than you burn. It can be accomplished by a well-balanced diet that includes whole grains, lean protein, fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats. Also, daily exercise is a must for proper weight management.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.