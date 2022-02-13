People in different parts of the country call panipuri differently. Panipuri and golgappa are interchangeably used in different states. People are aware how this snack is not healthy and yet they can’t resist munching. Panipuri contains deep-fried puri, small sizes of boiled mashed potato, chopped onion, mango and cumin powder, salt, chilli powder and spicy water of mint and tamarind. You can experience the burst of different flavours, spicy, tangy, salty and everything at just one bite.Also Read - Sameera Reddy Shares 6 Health Tips Post Her Inspirational Weight Loss Journey

Can Panipuri Help in Reducing Weight?

According to a lot of reports and health experts, there are numerous benefits of cumin and mint. The water used in panipuri are flavours of cumin, mint and tamarind. For people who prefer making it at home with read-to-mix, the pani consists of rock salt, dried mango, cumin, chilli, black salt, mint lead, black pepper, dried ginger, tamarind and citric acid.

To make it delightful and mouth-watering, an excess amount of salt is used. Due to the excess amount of salt present, it can retain water from the body and one's weight loss efforts might not be successful.

Simple mint water is good for weight loss. Not just for weight loss, mint water is good for health as well. It can help in curing irritable bowel syndrome, provide relief to indigestion and improve immunity. Mint also has fibre, vitamin A, iron, manganese and folate.

Cumin, on the other hand, is loaded with nutrients. A small glass of soaked cumin water can help in curing stomach ailments, as per the expert.

What is the Calorie Count of Panipuri or Golgappa?

According to the website of Tarla Dalal, a renowned chef and cookbook author, one serving of panipuri or golgappa contains 329 calories. Tarla Dalal said,” Out of which carbohydrates comprise 207 calories, proteins account for 38 calories and remaining calories come from fat which 82 calories. One serving of Panipuri provides about 16 percent of the total daily calorie requirement of a standard adult diet of 2000 calories.”

Is Panipuri or Golgappa Unhealthy?

Semolina or rava and plain flour or maida are not healthy for the body. Deep frying makes it unhealthier. It also leads to an increase in oil absorption. As per the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), reheating cooking oil can release harmful toxins, increase the percentage of trans- fats in it, becomes rancid, gives rise to free radicals, and give rise to some very harmful reactions.

Conclusion

As rightly said, panipuri is not good for health. One of the reasons for this snack being unhealthy is due to the way these are prepared. Excess of anything can be dangerous but you can always strike a balance.