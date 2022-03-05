In every Indian household, their go-to has always been sabudana. Sabudana is consumed during fasts. It can also be used in several other foods for texture. As it does not have any flavour, it can be easily mixed with several other edible things. It also increases satiety. Can you can also include sabudana in your weight loss regime? Read on to know how to.Also Read - World Obesity Day: 6 Best Ways to Avoid Obesity While Working From Home

Sabudana is a tapioca pearl. It is a starch extracted from the roots of tapioca. Sabudana is rich in carbohydrates. It is perfect food during fasts. According to health experts, one cup of sabudana comprises 544 calories, 135 grams of carbohydrates, 1.37 gram of fiber, 0.29 grams of protein, 0.03 grams of fat, 30.4 mg of calcium and small quantities of iron, magnesium and potassium.

What Are The Healthy Benefits of Sabudana?

Sabudana is a good source for energy as it has huge amount of carbohydrates. According to a research study on cyclists, they found that including sabudana in diet increases the endurance by 84 per cent in cyclists. Sabudana is gluten free. For people who are gluten intolerant, it is a gem and it also helps in preventing celiac disease. Symptoms of gluten intolerance are bloating, stomach pain and losing weight. Sabudana prevents indigestion. The presence of fiber helps in contributing to a good gut health. It helps in preventing bloating, indigestion and constipation. Sabudana also helps in reducing blood pressure due to the rich content of potassium.

Can Sabudna Help in Losing Weight?

One cannot rely on sabudana alone for losing weight. Health experts have weighed on this. Sabudana is stacked with carbs and have little fat and protein. Along with this, sabudana cannot be assumed as standalone food item. You have to mix sabudana with other food items. Sabudana does not have a fixed taste. Hence, it depends on the food item that you mix with sabudana on calorie intake.