Paneer or Eggs For Weight Loss: For vegetarians, their source of losing weight is paneer. Paneer is one of the sources to consume protein. Non-vegetarians have two sources to consume proteins, eggs and panner. Paneer and eggs are the best way to consume protein and they also help in losing weight faster. Eggs and paneer are easy to cook and can be cooked in different delicacies.

For keeping the body fit and healthy, protein plays a major role. Even if losing weight is your plan, you also need to make sure that you're not losing on essential protein or nutrition. When doing strenuous physical activity, eating a protein-rich diet helps in cutting down fat and building lean muscles. This helps you look fitter. For people, a diet plan usually includes egg and paneer.

Here's the nutritional contents of eggs:

1 boiled egg weighs 44g

Protein: 5.5 g

Total fat: 4.2 g

Calcium: 24.6 mg

Iron: 0.8 mg

Magnesium: 5.3 mg

Phosphorus: 86.7 mg

Potassium: 60.3 mg

Zinc: 0.6 mg

Cholesterol: 162 mg

Selenium: 13.4 micrograms (mcg)

Here are the nutritional contents of paneer:

Paneer weighs 40 grams of low-fat

Protein: 7.54 gm

Fat: 5.88 gm

Carbs: 4.96 gm

Folates: 37.32 micrograms

Calcium: 190.4 mg

Phosphorus: 132 mg

Potassium: 50 mg

Keeping the list in mind, eggs are cheaper and contains all vital vitamins and minerals. Consuming eggs every day is affordable and healthy. Eggs can be consumed in different ways – scrambled, curry, boiled, poached eggs and more. The yolk – yellow portion – contains the most vital nutrients.

Paneer on the other hand contains calcium, vitamin B12, selenium, vitamin D and riboflavin. Paneer can be included in salad and in full-fledged meals as well.

Both paneer and eggs have almost the same nutrient compositions. They are healthy and hence, should be included in the diet. People who are vegetarians, they should try to include paneer in their diet. They can also add soy products, lentils, and nuts to retain maximum benefits.