Weight Loss Tips : While eating your meals at a reasonable hour is a good practice, it is not always practical. A lot of people end up skipping dinner entirely and go to their bed hungry. While they believe this will help them lose weight, it actually does more harm than good in the long run. Late-night eating is frequently linked to weight gain. Because afraid of gaining those extra kilos, some people set a time limit to stop eating after 7 p.m. This, however, is a myth. In fact, your body is a machine that is constantly burning calories. The notion that eating after 7 p.m will cause you to gain weight or become fat.

So here’s the deal, you can eat after 7 p.m. and still lose weight:

Consume your most caloric meals first thing in the morning, what you eat is more important than when you eat it. Make sure you have prefer to have carbs in the morning or in the evening. Also. try to eat in moderation.

Make sure your plate is well-balanced, with plenty of fiber, vegetables, protein, and healthy fats. Try to have a well balanced diet so that you feel full through out the day. Try to add more protein in your diet and less of carbohydrates.

It is recommended going for a short 10-15 minute walk after dinner to help with digestion and metabolism. Eat at least 3 hours before going to bed to give your body enough time to digest the food.

Avoid high-calorie, sugary foods such as ice cream and cookies. Fruit and whole grain cereals are high in fibre and contain more vitamins and nutrients than sugary snacks. Wait no more than five hours between meals to avoid nighttime hunger.

Some people aren’t as hungry in the morning and prefer to eat larger meals later in the day. Allowing yourself to eat a light meal later in the evening may be a better, more sustainable tactic to help keep you on track if you prefer going to bed feeling satisfied.

Please keep in mind that the goal is NOT to eat late, but rather to eat at a time that works for you and adhere to the following principles.