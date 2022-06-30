Carbohydrate consumption is plagued with numerous myths. One myth related to this is that carbs can cause weight gain; however, carbs themselves don’t cause weight gain since they contain the same amount of energy as protein. It is a growing trend in our younger generation to believe in a low-carb diet, which is based on pseudoscience. What people are unaware of is the fact that dairy, fruits, and vegetables contain naturally occurring carbohydrates too.Also Read - How to Lose 5 Kilos in 21 Days? This Nutritionist Tells an Amazing Weight Loss Tip For Those Who Don't Want to Workout - Watch Video

A total carbohydrate deficiency can result in extreme fatigue, sluggishness, and lack of energy, as carbs provide 45 to 65% of the calories needed for normal bodily function. Among other things, carbohydrates provide energy to our most vital organ, the brain. This myth may stem from the impact of carbohydrates on insulin. As a consequence of carbohydrate consumption, the body releases extra insulin, causing weight gain.

Weight loss myth: Carbs make you fat

To debunk this myth, one must first know there are three types of carbohydrates, including fire, sugar, and starch. Based on their chemical composition, each can be further classified as simple or complex. Simple carbohydrates increase blood glucose levels and give the body an immediate energy boost, while complex carbohydrates provide a complete chain of sugars that include fibre, protein, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals that are essential to everyday living. Gaining weight is directly linked to the number of calories consumed, so any diet that contains too many calories will result in weight gain. Genetics, medication, pregnancy, menopause, and depression are among many other reasons for weight gain. Thus, smart eating is the way to go, and educating oneself and colleagues about the myth is even more important.

“One must also be aware of the correct exercises for healthy lifestyle, as only eating carbs and not doing any exercise could not be fare game with the body itself. Walking after 10 minutes of eating can help the body in digestion and can be helpful for the people suffering from diabetes, Regular walking and working out after eating may lower blood pressure and LDL (Bad) cholesterol, while reducing your risk of a stroke or heart attack, It may perform a” better role for the people who are looking for weight loss” said by Dr. Preet Pal Thakur Co-founder of Glamyo health.

People are more aware of bad carbs instead of the benefits of good carbs, Just like car needs fuel similarly our body needs carbs. As of average Indian bodies an individual should consume 282 grams of carbohydrates per day, it changes with person to person as no individual is having similar body, age factor also plays a major role. Talking about a person who is regularly working out for them carbs are the energy provider and help them to long last in their workout sessions, As for post workout, the repair and re-growth of tissue rely not just on the intake of protein but also on replacing lost glycogen (Broken-down carbohydrates) and fluids.