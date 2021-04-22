New Delhi: It has been a year; the second wave of the pandemic is here and people are still working from home. It also looks like work from home will continue for a while. For many, working for home is like a dream come true. No boss breathing down your neck or taunting you, no noisy co-workers blabbering around you or speaking loudly to divert your attention, and no commute hijacking your free time. Moreover, you can stay in your pyjamas the entire day. Also Read - Haryana: 1,710 Doses of Covishield & Covaxin Stolen From Jind Hospital, District Left With No Vaccines

However, working has some serious disadvantages also. As the boundaries between professional and personal lives become thin, work from home may have undesired consequences especially when it comes to your health and weight. Exorbitant professional pressures are having a negative impact on the well-being of many people. Erratic schedules, increased stress, disturbed sleep, lack of exercise, and unhealthy diets are taking a toll on people's health.

There are a lot of people who have gained oodles of weight during the lockdown. Those who were already overweight or obese have gained further weight which is leading to further deterioration in obesity-related conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, sleep apnoea, cholesterol-related issues, etc.

As the second wave of the pandemic rages on and further restrictions on movement are added, many people will be required to stay at home for long durations. Hence, it is important that we focus on our health and adopt practices that will keep our weight in check. Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, Bariatric and Laparoscopic Surgeon, Saifee, Apollo Spectra, Currae, Namaha Hospitals; Mumbai share some vital tips for you to stay fit and healthy:

Eat healthy: Focus on having healthy home-cooked food. Avoid very high-calorie foods like fried food, junk, and fast food, sugary sweets, and drinks. Try not to order outside food very frequently. Every night discuss the next day’s menu with your family members. With each one’s participation, it takes away stress and cooking can be a joyful activity. You can also look for healthy recipes on YouTube or other social media platforms.

Try to prepare your meals by yourself: Decide how you are going to adhere to healthy eating. Try to cook food by yourself and monitor your intake. Your meals should be inclusive of all the essential nutrients. Plan your meals beforehand. Try to keep your meals clean. Include salads and soups in the meals. Beat those hunger pangs with healthy eating like having whole fruits and seeds. Maintain a food diary to write down about your calorie intake.

Portion control: This is very important. Avoid very large portions and focus on smaller meals. If you like to look at a full plate, use techniques like the portion size illusion. Eat on a smaller plate that looks fuller and makes you feel more satisfied mentally.

No grazing: Try to follow a good eating schedule and eat wholesome and nutritious meals. Avoid grazing on junk throughout the day. It adds to unnecessary calories. Do not eat chips or pastries all day long.

Monitor your weight and calculate your body mass index (BMI). When you are working from home, check your weight and BMI on regular basis. Use the following guidelines to stratify your weight:

BMI between 18.5 to 23.5 kg/ m2 is in the normal weight category. BMI between 23.5 to 27.5 kg/ m2 is overweight, BMI between 27.5 to 32.5 kg/ m2 falls under grade 1 obesity, BMI between 32.5 to 37.5 kg/ m2 under grade 2 obesity and BMI above 37.5 kg/ m2 is considered as grade 3 obesity.

(BMI= Weight in kg/ Height in m2)

If you are crossing over to the overweight or obese category, consult a qualified weight loss specialist immediately. Nowadays, consultations are being done online as well and hence there is no reason to delay seeking help.