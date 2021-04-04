Weight Loss Tips: How Jeera Water Can Help Shed Those Extra Kilos

Cumin or jeera is one of the magical ingredients, commonly found in Indian kitchens, that aid in easy and quick weight loss. Yes, you heard us right! As much as it carries great therapeutic benefits, cumin water or jeera water helps in getting rid of excessive fat from our body. Consistent research has shown that jeera water aids in digestion, eliminates toxins from the body, which in turn helps in getting a clearer skin and most of all, helps to lose weight! Also Read - Can Peanut Butter Help You Lose Weight? Read Its Benefits And More

How jeera water aids in weight loss?

Experts consider cumin seeds as a flab-cutting ingredient and they believe that jeera plays a crucial role in aiding digestion and eliminating unwanted toxins from our system. How is that related to weight loss, you may ask. Well, a good digestive system, clean of any kind of toxins is key to optimal weight management and fat loss. Hence, regular consumption of cumin could help us manage factors related to weight gain in the first place. Many reports suggest that jeera helps in accelerating the fat burning process, which in turn helps in easy and quick weight loss. Also Read - Weight Loss: 5 Guilt-Free Snacks That You Can Gorge On

How many calories does it contain?

Jeera is extremely low in calories. One teaspoon of cumin, which is roughly 20 to 21 grams, contains about eight calories. Hence, sipping on cumin water will offer umpteen health benefits without adding to any extra calories. A quick tip – drinking jeera water before meals, or when your hunger pangs strike can fill you up and stop you from eating something unhealthy. Also Read - Weight Loss: Fenugreek or Methi Dana Can Help Shed Kilos, Boost Metabolism And More

When can you drink jeera water?

Since it’s a great detoxifying agent full of nutritive health benefits, it can be had multiple times. However, the number of times you should have the drink also depends on what your goal is and needs are. If you are well-suited to the taste, consuming multiple drinks won’t do you much harm. For speedy weight loss, stick to having jeera water 3-4 times a day- in the morning when you wake up (as a detoxifying drink), before a heavy meal such as lunch (to induce satiety) and after dinner (to aid digestion). You can also prepare a huge quantity and drink it regularly.

Check out the best ways to have jeera water

It can get boring for some to drink jeera water everyday. Hence, you make it a little interesting with the help of simple infusions and additions. Check them out:

Add cinnamon powder to your jeera water. Cinnamon provides anti-inflammatory properties which work to stabilize glucose levels and eliminate free radicals from the body. Soak cumin seeds overnight in a glass of water. Right before having it, add a spoon of cinnamon powder to it. The same can be tried with ginger powder/root. If you want, you may also add something sweet to minimize the bitter taste.

Add one lime juice to the jeera infused water. Lime juice contains citric acid, which boosts metabolism and helps burn more calories.

You can also mix fenugreek seeds and cumin seeds. Boil the seeds in water and strain them well, before sipping it slowly. Together, they can treat hormonal imbalance issues or digestive troubles.

Did you know jeera water offers anti-inflammatory benefits? Bio-active compounds in cumin is the source of its anti-inflammatory properties. Sipping on it helps prevent inflammation that can lead to inflammation-induced obesity. A quick tip – drink jeera in lukewarm water to ease inflammation.

Things to keep in mind

It’s important to keep in mind that jeera alone won’t do the job of making you shed those extra pounds. It’s equally important to follow a good weight loss regime as a whole- from adopting the healthy diet to physical exercises. Also, do consult your nutritionist if you plan to make this a part of your regular diet.