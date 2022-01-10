Weight loss tips: The only answer to your prayers, which you already know, is exercise. People have a favourite time to exercise. For some, waking up in the morning is a difficult task to achieve. Others don’t feel energized enough to do an efficient workout in the morning. Exercising is the best way to burn calories and build muscles, so don’t make excuses. Instead, make progress.Also Read - Weight Loss Diet: Should You Have Protein in Every Meal if You're Trying to Lose Weight?

Have you set a goal to lose weight? If so, you might be ready to start a diet and exercise program for weight loss. Not necessarily. Instead of trying to change everything all at once, try easing into a weight loss plan one step at a time. With so many options in the market — many claims to be the "best program" that guarantees the "best results" — it might be confusing to understand which workout plan can get you the results you want.

Exercise Tips That Make Weight Loss Easier:

Exercise is essential for overall health, but when you're trying to lose weight, it becomes even more important. With many still working from home and with the omicron variant putting families on high alert, people are still looking for easy, at-home workout routines. So, if you want to implement weight training into your fitness routine to boost your metabolism, here are the best exercises for weight loss.

Running

Running and weight loss really go hand in hand, but you must be aware of how to make it work for you. With the right strategies, your running routine can help you lose weight, no matter what pace or distance your runs are.

Whether you love or hate it, running is an excellent form of exercise for weight loss and you don’t need a treadmill to do it. If you never exercise and you start running—even every day just for 30 minutes—you’re going to burn more calories and drop some weight.

Strength Training

Strength training, with your own bodyweight or lifting weights, is one of the most effective ways to lose weight. Using your own body weight as resistance is a highly effective and convenient way to workout.

The more muscle you have, the less fat you have since your metabolism runs higher, and a higher metabolism leads to more calories burned and eventually leading to more fat loss.

It also works on force production to maintain shoulder, hip, and spine strength, which enables your whole body to lead a healthier life.

Zumba

Zumba is a high-energy aerobic exercise, it engages your core and other key muscle groups such as abs, glutes, triceps, hamstrings, quadriceps, etc. that need an extra push. Zumba is known to reduce body fat, especially from the belly, and you can also build six-pack abs without relying on any equipment.

A 40-minute Zumba dance is a complete workout that can burn up to 400 calories, which is more than exercises like aerobics, yoga, or rope skipping done for the same amount of time. However, basic Zumba movements do not target biceps, triceps in the arm, or back muscles.

Conclusion: The benefits of working out regularly are unprecedented. No matter what time you exercise, the fact that you exercise regularly is what matters the most. When it comes to exercise, more is not always better, and it’s important to give your body a chance to rest and repair. From less stress to better body agility, mobility, flexibility, and fitness, it helps in multiple ways.

— Inputs by Shobana Mahansaria, Director of Aroma Thai Spa and Core Fit Plus