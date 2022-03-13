With hard work and dedication, anything can be achieved. With a control on your diet and knowing what you eat is also a healthy way to be in sync with your body. Even while losing weight, you need to make sure you are not missing out on important portion and nutrition. The debate on whether red rice is healthy option for losing weight or brown rice has always been on.Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: Foods to Limit And Avoid in Your Fitness Journey

A lot of people prefer not eating carbs and hence, they avoid consuming rice. This becomes a problem for people who like eating rice. In such cases, brown rice is helpful. But which rice is healthy for losing weight? Read on to know more.

What Are The Benefits of Brown Rice?

It is a healthy alternative for white rice. The germ and barn intact are healthy compared to white rice. The brown rice has the colour due to pigments present. When the pigment is high, colours like red, black or purple can be seen. Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: Can Sabudana Help in Reducing Weight? Here’s What we Know

What Are The Benefits of Red Rice?

Red rice has the presence of pigment called anthocyanin. It gives colour to rice and based on that, red rice gets the colour. Both red and brown rice have ample anthocyanin. They are a storehouse of antioxidant. Red rice is rich in manganese which provides strength to body. It also helps in metabolism of carbohydrate and absorption of calcium.

Which Rice is Better For Weight Loss? Red or Brown?

Red and brown rice have equal amount of carbohydrates and proteins. Along with this, the fiber quantity matches the same. Thus, both red and brown rice are healthy option for losing weight.