Weight Loss Tips by Sameera Reddy: The weight loss journey is different for everyone. Some people beat themselves up over every little setback. Staying positive, motivated or away from all the judgement seems rather hard. Trying to love yourself while you are on your weight loss journey seems counterintuitive. Talking about body positivity and loving your body while it loses weight, actor-social media influencer Sameera Reddy spoke at length about how you should not let negativity or judgement consume you.

Sameera who is known for setting fitness goals for her fans and followers every now and then posted two set of pictures wearing a beautiful peach dress, taking a walk in the park with her son. She wrote, "Do not let the negativity or judgement consume you to a point where you can't enjoy the people and things you love.. many of us make that mistake! I've done it in the past and I wish I hadn't ."

The mother of two has lost 10 kilos in the span of 8 months, she has been on her weight loss journey for several months. Sameera has been vocal about her weight gain, postpartum depression, pregnancy, and self-love. She added, “This picture is Jan 2021, I was 92 kg and i can say I was as happy then as I am now today 10 kgs less. To feel connected with your self worth at any stage , any age however unflattering or imperfect your appearance may be to others, is what the #bodypositivity is all about ! ❤️ stay true to yourself. Stay happy . #imperfectlyperfect”

Check out Sameera’s post here:

In one of her previous fitness Friday posts, Sameera revealed that she tries to maintain her distance from emotional eating or snacking. Sharing a few weight loss tricks, she said: “I’ve been good with portion control, not emotionally eating and saying NO to snacking but it does help ! Esp us mommies are so exhausted we usually reach out of pick me up food all the time. #fitnessfriday is to motivate, share, inspire real fitness journeys where we can transform together without pressure or judgement.”

Hope you are taking notes and don’t forget self-love while you are on your weight loss journey.