To achieve the ideal weight loss regime, letting go of the consumption of carbohydrates and consuming more protein are go-to hacks. Along with these, morning and strength or cardio exercises are also helpful. It is important that you not only focus on shaping the body but also on the consumption of good and nutritious foods. To build perfect abs or tone the legs, arms and chest – the same has to be followed.

Here are simple hacks to follow to reduce belly fat:

Fat Diet

Opting for low-fat foods and drinks can become the reason for not being able to lose weight. As per the Credit Suisse Research Institute, opting for healthy fats, whole-fat foods and unsaturated ingredients like nuts, seeds, olive oil, fish are linked to losing weight.

Black Coffee

Coffee as a beverage has numerous health benefits. Drinking black coffee with no sugar can lead to zero calories in a day. In fact, some of the studies suggest the importance of black coffee. Excess of anything is bad.

Lower or Increase Room Temperature

According to a study published in Diabetes Journal, by fixing extreme room temperature, you can lose belly fat. Cold temperature is needed to push the effectiveness of brow fat.

Red Fruits

Start eating red fruits. Fruits like red grapes, apples, watermelon, raspberries have flavonoids. These have the ability to reduce weight faster.

Avoid Breakfast Cereal

By saying no to breakfast cereal, you are paving way for natural weight loss ingredients like berries and nuts. Cereals might have artificial flavours and sugar carbs which are not good for body.