Weight Loss Tips: Losing weight is not less than a herculean's task. There is no direct mantra or an ingredient that will help you lose weight in no time. However, reducing the intake of healthy nutrients to lose weight is not the right way. You need to make sure that you plan your diet in such a way that includes all the essential nutrients without missing out on important components.

What Are Apple Cider Vinegar Shots?

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) shots are small drinks that usually contain apple cider vinegar and other liquid like fruit juice or water mixed. They also contain other mixes like

Spices – ginger, turmeric or cinnamon

Sweetener – honey or maple syrup

Vegetable juice – beetroot

Can Apple Cider Vinegar Shots Help in Reduce Weight?

According to a study, ACV helps in promoting weight loss. According to a small clinical trial from 2009, taking 15 and 30 ml of vinegar every day with a placebo had seen some weight loss effects.

According to the analysis of the results, ACV may help in reducing weight, body mass index, belly fat and waist fat. However, a detailed analysis is required if the same is effective on people in a larger population.

What Are The Benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar Shots?

Here are a few benefits of APV:

Helps in improving cholesterol and glucose levels

As per the 2021 review, vinegar helps in promoting healthier blood lipid and glucose levels. It also helps in reducing the risk of cardiovascular conditions when consumed with a healthy diet.

Boosts immunity

According to research in 2018, vinegar has antimicrobial effects and also helps in reducing infection. It is yet to find out if ACV helps in reducing microbes in humans.

How to Consume Apple Cider Vinegar Safely?

According to a participation review in 2021, researchers found out that drinking 15ml per day is optimal. It is 1tbsp. People should dilute 1tbsp with a tall glass of water. Fruit juice is not effective as it is also acidic.

For the protection of teeth, it is better to drink it with a straw and rinse your mouth with water afterwards.