With everyone going on the path of healthy living, it is quite evident that your health does not depend on what you eat, it depends on when you eat it as well. People are altering their dinner time to reduce weight, now other factors for a healthy life are also being considered when it comes to when to eat food. Regardless of what you are trying to achieve health-wise, there are a few things you need to keep in mind when it comes to mealtimes.

Dietician Garima Goyal says, "Having an early dinner gives your body sufficient time to digest before your body goes into rest or sleep mode. It is also believed eating your dinner early prevents weight gain. When your sleep gets disturbed, you tend to be snappy and irritated because of a lack of rest. It hinders your work efficiency too. Your body needs adequate rest to recoup and repair and that happens only if you sleep well. Most of the time your lifestyle and work schedule don't allow you to follow the early dinner routine, you need to make some changes so that you give your body the required amount of rest time."

What is the best time to eat dinner?

Eating your dinner 2-3 hours before your sleep time is found to be an ideal time for a good night's sleep. Having dinner in the latter part of the night closer to your bedtime is found to be an unhealthy practice. The process of digestion interferes with your sleep. It's always advised to keep your dinner lighter than any meal of the day. The digestion gets prolonged if you sleep on a heavy stomach. It's always healthy to eat a light dinner and to give at least 2-3 hours for that food to digest and settle down instead of having a late dinner and heading off to bed immediately afterwards.

Having an early dinner improves your digestion, boosts metabolism (that helps to maintain a healthy weight) cuts down the risk of many diseases like diabetes, and heart attack, keeps a tab on your blood pressure etc., enhancing your sleep quality which in turn increases your work efficiency. If you give your body adequate rest it will function at the optimum level. We emerge as better individuals to take on the challenges that life presents before us if we correct our eating and sleeping patterns.