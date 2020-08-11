If you wish to kick start your weight loss journey, one of the most important things to do is to remove toxins from your body. And, one of the easiest ways to do that is to consume detox drinks. You can prepare them at home and give a much-needed boost your metabolism. This is how detox drinks can help you lose those extra kilos. You need a few fruits, veggies and herbal teas to prepare detox drinks that aid in weight loss. Read further to know their recipes. Also Read - Weight Loss: 5 Protein-Rich Food Items You Must Eat to Have Body of Your Dreams

Green Tea And Lemon Detox Drink

Green tea contains dietary polyphenols that have anti-adiposity effects. On the other hand, lemon helps in effective weight loss. To prepare green tea and lemon concoction, you need to boil a cup of water and dip a green tea bag in it. Then, add the juice of 1/4 lemon. Have the drink before it gets cold.

Honey, Lemon, And Ginger Detox Drink

To prepare this herbal drink, you need to heat a glass of water and add juice of half lemon, crushed ginger, and 1 tablespoon honey to it. Mix them well and drink when it is still warm.

Lemon And Cucumber Detox Drink

Cucumber is rich in water but low in calorie. Having it can boost your energy and improve your body’s metabolism. To prepare this cleansing drink, you need to cut a lemon into wedges and slice cucumber. Toss them into a jar and then add a pinch of salt and a few mint leaves to it. Also add water into it and mix them well. Keep drinking this detox drink throughout the day.