Weight Loss: Every year, millions of Indians try to shed those extra kilos. It’s a no-brainer that exercises and diet play an important role to promote weight loss. But sadly, not all diets are created equal, which makes it difficult for reducing weight. Finding a diet that is safe, sustainable as well as effective is a daunting task. Also Read - Bhumi Pednekar On Protecting Climate: I Must Use My Voice to Educate People About Climate Change

But what if we tell you that you don’t need to look further and try the Mediterranean or a dash or a keto diet to lose weight. A traditional Indian diet should be your go-to diet plan. Well, a traditional plant-based Indian diet aims at fresh, whole ingredients which are good for your health too. Also Read - Here’s How You Can Combat Stress And Anxiety With Adventure Sports

It has a number of health benefits. As reported by Healthline, a plant-based diet can protect your heart, lower risk of diabetes, and can also save you from certain types of cancers including breast and colon. Also Read - Here's Why Everyone is Talking About This Red Dress That's Travelling The World For 10 Years

The traditional Indian diet is rich in plant foods including vegetables, lentils, fruits, healthy fats, nutrients, and dairy.

What to eat and include in your diet:

If you can incorporate these ingredients into your diet, you will be on your path to good health and weight loss.

-Vegetables including spinach, tomatoes, onions, okra, cauliflower, mushrooms, and cabbage.

– Fruits including papaya, oranges, tamarind, apples, melons, and bananas.

– Nuts including almonds, pistachio, peanuts, pumpkin seeds, flaxseeds, and more.

– Herbs including turmeric, coriander, cumin, garlic, pepper, fenugreek, cardamom, etc.

– Proteins including paneer, tofu

In fact, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar who has star clients including actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Alia Bhatt, a few days ago also shared that a home-cooked traditional Indian diet is the most sustainable diet plan. Check out her video to know more.