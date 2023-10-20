Weight Loss: What is Water Weight? 5 Tips Reduce Fluid Retention and Shed Extra Kilos

Home

Water weight leads to fluctuation in weight change that can affect the weight loss regime. Here are effective tips and tricks to reduce weight quickly after water retention.

Weight Loss: When we see the weighing scale take the needle to lower digits, there is a sense of triumph -that yes we are losing extra fat, hard work is paying off. The happiness lasts until we start to gain again. Fluctuation in weight is one of the most annoying things that may happen on a weight loss regime. Despite adhering to the regimented diet and routine, weight loss plateau and fluctuation are difficult to process. why does it happen? Water weight is a concept that leads to increased change in weight.

WHAT IS WATER WEIGHT?

Our body is composed of nearly 60 per cent of water. This helps to keep our body hydrated, regulate body temperature, act as a lubricant for joints, nutrient flow etc. The water inside our body is responsible for maintaining the electrolyte balance too. While the importance of water is common knowledge, when the body start retaining excess water, it can impact our health in numerous ways.

During weight loss, the quick shedding of kilos may be a result of water weight. Initial weight loss is mostly water weight, and when we reduce calorie intake our body turns to glycogen to get energy after burning fat. Glycogen is the storage form of simple sugar glucose but it also holds onto water. When there is an increase in glycogen, water weight increases and vice versa.

So, how to ensure we are losing water weight too?

TIPS TO REDUCE WATER WEIGHT

Water weight depends on how much water we drink, hormones, glycogen etc.

Lower Sodium Intake: Salt majorly contributes to water weight. Also, it leads to more water retention. Therefore, it is better to swap with low-sodium equivalents. Stay Hydrated: This might sound like a paradox, but drinking water helps to lower water weight retention This is because dehydration can make the body hold up more water for proper functioning. Water also improves kidney function, allowing excess water and sodium to be flushed out of the system. Decrease Carbs: Carbohydrates may aid in storing extra water content in the body. When we eat carbs, the energy that we do not use right away is stored as glycogen molecules. Regular Exercise: Exercising leads to seating that can help to reduce water weight. It helps to burn calories and glycogen energy that may help to lower weight. Proper Sleep Cycle: Sleep deprivation can lead to unhealthy cravings, that can increase intake of sugar and sodium-laden food consumption. On the other hand, proper sleep helps manage several stress hormones that play a role in regulating fluid balance. Research suggests that the body’s natural circadian rhythm activates specific signals during the night that trigger the release of vasopressin, a hormone that promotes water retention specifically to prevent dehydration during the night and nocturia (waking to urinate).

