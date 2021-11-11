Weight Loss While Sleeping: Weight loss is nothing less than a Herculean’s task. If you’re embarking on a weight loss journey, you need to make sure that you have the combination of nutritious food as well as physical exercise. The weight loss journey sounds easy but it is very difficult. Along with diet and physical exercise and healthy food, dedication and motivation are needed to start the weight loss journey.Also Read - Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: I Lost 30 Kgs in 18 Months by Eating Chaat, Pastries And Burger

When you weigh yourself at night before hitting the bed and weigh yourself in the morning again, you will notice that you're weighing less in the morning. This happens due to breathing and sweating. Lack of sleep can lead to being cranky and gaining weight.

Weight Loss: Can You Shed Extra Kilos During Sleep?

According to a study, lack of sleep can lead to a decrease in metabolic rate and energy expenditure by 20%. If you sleep for less than eight hours, your stress levels and hormone cortisol may increase. These can have a negative impact on the microbes present in the gut. Lack of sleep can lead to disturbance in the hunger hormones that might lead to eating a lot of junk food.

Here’s How You Lose Weight While Sleeping

Doing physical exercise in evening for weight loss

The faster the metabolism rate, the faster you lose weight. By lifting weight and doing exercise in the evening, you can increase your metabolism rate up to 16 hours. This helps in shedding the extra kilos while you’re asleep. According to a study published in a paper titled ‘The effect of morning vs evening exercise training on glycaemic control and serum metabolites in overweight/obese men: a randomised trial,’ people who are trained in the evening have a low nocturnal glucose level. This helps in losing weight at night as compared to people who exercise in the morning.

Protein shake for weight loss

Drinking a casein protein shake can lead to losing weight at night. This is a slow-release protein that gets digested over eight hours and helps in keeping the metabolic fibre burning throughout the night. Casein is a slow-digesting dairy protein that is used as a supplement. Casein releases amino acids slowly. Before hitting the bed, people consume this to help in recovery and reduce muscle breakdown while sleeping.

Cold showering for weight loss

By taking a clod shower, you will flush out lactic acid that you have accumulated while you were at the gym. The presence of brown fat helps in burning calories. Brown fat is present and is stored in the back of your neck and shoulders. With just a 30-second freeze, the body’s brown adipose tissue or brown fat will get activated. It helps in melting almost 400 calories in bed. You can take a cold shower before falling asleep to aid your body while it’s trying to shed some weight during sleeping.

Green Tea and Intermittent Fasting for weight loss

The presence of flavonoids in green tea helps in metabolism. By consuming green tea before hitting the bed – three cups – can help in burning 3.5 per cent more calories when you sleep.

Intermittent fasting helps in burning fat by exhausting the sugar content. Intermittent fasting is also known as metabolic switching. By practising intermittent fasting and calorie freeze blocks in a day or week, you can successfully achieve weight loss goals.