Home

Lifestyle

Weight Loss: Why Soaked Walnuts Are a Healthy Way to Kickstart Your Day?

Weight Loss: Why Soaked Walnuts Are a Healthy Way to Kickstart Your Day?

Nuts and seeds are one of the best snacks when on weight loss regime. But, here is why soaked walnuts can be how you start your day.

Eating soaked nuts and seeds early in the morning can provide several benefits to your overall health and well-being. While soaking nuts and seeds can provide these benefits, it’s important to note that the duration of soaking depends on the type of nut or seed. Soaking times can vary from a few hours to overnight, depending on the hardness of the nut or seed. Here are six benefits of consuming soaked nuts and seeds in the morning:

Trending Now

6 BENEFITS OF SOAKED WALNUTS

Improved Digestion: Soaking nuts and seeds helps activate enzymes that aid in digestion. It softens the outer layers of nuts and seeds, making them easier to chew and digest. This can prevent digestive discomfort and promote better nutrient absorption. Increased Nutrient Availability: Soaking nuts and seeds can enhance the bioavailability of nutrients. It helps to break down anti-nutrients like phytic acid, which can inhibit the absorption of minerals. Soaking allows the nutrients present in nuts and seeds to be more easily absorbed and utilized by the body. Boosted Energy Levels: Nuts and seeds are a good source of healthy fats, protein, and fiber, which provide sustained energy throughout the day. Soaking them can make them easier to digest, allowing your body to access their energy-boosting nutrients more efficiently. Enhanced Nutritional Profile: Soaking nuts and seeds can increase their nutrient content. It activates enzymes that promote the production of beneficial compounds and decrease the levels of enzyme inhibitors found in raw nuts and seeds. This process can enhance the nutritional value and potential health benefits of these foods. Improved Hydration: Soaking nuts and seeds in water helps increase their water content. This can contribute to improved hydration levels, especially when consumed in the morning. Proper hydration is essential for overall health and supports various bodily functions. Reduced Oxidative Stress: Soaking nuts and seeds can help reduce oxidative stress. Enzymes activated during the soaking process can neutralize harmful free radicals, which are unstable molecules that can contribute to cellular damage and chronic diseases.

Remember to consume soaked nuts and seeds in moderation as part of a balanced diet. They are calorie-dense foods, so portion control is important, especially if you are watching your caloric intake.

You may like to read

As with any dietary changes, it’s advisable to consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian for personalized advice, especially if you have specific health conditions or dietary restrictions.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.