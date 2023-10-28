Weight Loss With Elaichi: 5 Ways How The Green Magic of Cardamom Can Help Burn Fat

Home

Cardamom or elaichi is household green spice that may help to cut belly fat and drop extra weight. Read on to know how it serves several health benefits too!

Weight Loss with Elaichi: An age-old spice that has been sitting on the kitchen shelves of houses for ages has several health benefits to its name. Cardamom or elaichi, this green spice is a magic condiment that adds flavour to any bland dish. Be it elaichi wali chai or any other dish, this spice is a reign. Small in size, the kit is a power pack of essential nutrients and is good for weight loss as well.

With a tinge of sweetness, it can be associated as desi mint with impressive benefits. Here is why one should add cardamom should be in regular but moderate consumption.

WEIGHT LOSS: 5 REASON TO EAT ELAICHI EVERYDAY

Boosts Metabolism: Cardamom is a thermogenic spice, which means it can increase your body’s metabolic rate. This helps you burn more calories at rest and during exercise. Reduces Water Retention: Cardamom is a natural diuretic, which means it helps your body flush out excess water. This can reduce bloating and help you lose weight. Improves Digestion: Cardamom can help improve digestion by stimulating the production of digestive juices and enzymes. This helps your body break down food more efficiently and absorb nutrients more easily. Keeps You Full Longer: Cardamom has appetite-suppressant properties, which means it can help you feel fuller longer and reduce cravings for unhealthy foods. Detoxifies the Body Cardamom contains antioxidants that can help detoxify the body and remove harmful toxins. This can help improve overall health and well-being, and may also aid in weight loss.

Here are some ways to incorporate cardamom into your diet for weight loss:

Add a pinch of cardamom powder to your morning coffee or tea.

Sprinkle cardamom powder on top of yoghurt, oatmeal, or fruit.

Add cardamom pods to your cooking water for rice, quinoa, or other grains.

Chew on a cardamom pod after meals to aid digestion.

Drink cardamom water throughout the day. To make cardamom water, simply add a few cardamom pods to a glass of water and let it steep for 30 minutes.

Elaichi is said to have diuretic properties that may help to lower blood pressure. Apart from this it also may help to lower cholesterol, help fight cancer and serve other health benefits too.

