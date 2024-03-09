Home

Weight Loss With Fig Water: 5 Reasons to Have This Magical Drink on an Empty Stomach

There are several foods suitable for a weight loss diet. Consider including fig water into your morning routine for effective results.

Losing weight requires hard work, sincerity and determination. You have to be consistent in your routine to achieve the desired weight-loss goal. This includes a nutrient-rich diet along with any preferred physical activity on a daily basis. Speaking of weight loss diet, there are several foods that one can incorporate to burn fat. For the unversed, figs can also be an incredible option to include in the diet. How? Well, these tiny, dry fruits are high in fibre and packed with essential vitamins that can aid in weight loss. You can enjoy them directly or soak them overnight and drink their water the next morning. Our attention will be only on the fig water and its incredible benefits for weight loss.

FIG (ANJEER) WATER BENEFITS

Helps in Weight Loss: Figs are high in fibre content, which makes them a perfect addition to a weight-loss diet. Moreover, they also help in keeping the digestive system healthy, which helps boost metabolism, contributing to effective weight management. Good For Digestion: A healthy digestive system ensures good gut health. Since figs are abundant in fibre, it reduces the chances of gut-related problems such as bloating, gas and acidity. Have them first thing in the morning for effective results. Manages Blood Sugar: For diabetics, figs are considered effective in managing blood sugar levels. They contain a compound called chlorogenic acid which helps in improving glucose metabolism. Effective For Bone Health: Fig water can do wonders for bone health as well. As per several studies, figs are high in nutrients such as calcium, phosphorous and magnesium that help prevent bone-related issues. So, include fig water in your diet for stronger bones.

How to Make Fig Water?

Here’s how you can make Fig water at home

Soak 3-4 figs in water overnight

In the morning, take the figs out and then have the remaining water

You can also add a bit of honey or sugar as per the sweetness

Have them first thing in the morning on an empty stomach or before meals

