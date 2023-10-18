Home

Weight Loss With Garba: Here’s How Much Calories You Can Burn Extra During Navratri

Weight Loss Tips: Garba is one of the best aerobic exercises. As people celebrate Navratri with full devotion and vigour, here's how you can drop kilos with this intense form of dancing.

Weight Loss Tips: People are invigorated with the spirit of Navratri. The nine-day-long festival is celebrated with zeal and fervour across the nation. The festive mood takes a new height with Gujarati’s powerful dance form Garba. This energetic dance form, which has its roots in Gujarat, a state in Western Asia, is customarily performed around an idol of the goddess Shakti.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ‘Dhol Baje‘ from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam or Deepika Padukone’s ‘Nagada Sang Dhol Baje‘ from Ram Leela, the entire nation has always danced to garba rhythms and moves during Navratri. Even though garba is a lot of fun, it also has a deeper significance during the festive season and offers a number of health advantages. This Aerobic exercise requires a lot of endurance and energy to keep up with your group members’ performances.

How Garba Aids Weight Loss?

In addition to the rhythm and melody of the garba melodies, dancing is a great form of exercise. Here are a few benefits of playing Garba:

Garba is a vigorous workout that can even take the place of normal exercise like walking or aerobics during these nine days of Navratri. In actuality, Garba may burn anywhere from 500 to 600 calories in an hour. This dance is an easy approach to burn fat because it doesn’t need any intricate motions, and the majority of those who attempt it are already familiar with the steps. Garba is a terrific lower body exercise thanks to your continuous leg motions. However, you wind up working out your entire body with this dance without even realizing it. Garba is an excellent method to dance your way to weight loss, just like Zumba. You may increase your heart rate and perhaps boost your mental wellness by doing this. It causes the production of endorphins, which improve your mood and give you a runner’s high. The unpredictable hand motions used in garba are effective hand exercises. Even holding a dandiya while dancing for an hour may strengthen your arms. Garba also consists of bending and standing motions. Stronger core muscles not only improve stability but also make it easier for women to become pregnant. The next day, you’ll actually feel the fire in your core.

Remember it’s crucial to use the proper footwear when playing Garba in order to avoid compromising your form and suffering an injury. Dance barefoot if you don’t want to wear footwear underneath to prevent putting any strain on your knees or ankles while dancing

