Weight Loss with Green Bananas: 6 Ways How Kela May Help Burn Calories

Green bananas or raw bananas serve several health benefits which we maybe unaware of. Here is how this fruit can help us lose weight as well!

Green bananas, also known as unripe bananas, are a rich source of nutrients and offer a variety of health benefits. While they may not have the same sweetness as their ripe counterparts, green bananas can be a great addition to your diet. In addition to these benefits, green bananas are also a good source of other nutrients, including vitamin B6, magnesium, and phosphorus. They are a versatile food that can be enjoyed in a variety of ways, such as cooked, baked, or even eaten raw.

Promotes Digestion: Green bananas are a good source of resistant starch, a type of fiber that is not digested in the small intestine. Resistant starch acts as a prebiotic, promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut. These beneficial bacteria help to improve digestion and nutrient absorption. Regulate Blood Sugar Levels: Resistant starch also helps to regulate blood sugar levels by slowing down the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream. This can be beneficial for people with diabetes or prediabetes. Reduce Risk of Heart Disease: Green bananas are a good source of potassium, a mineral that is essential for regulating blood pressure and heart function. Potassium helps to counterbalance the effects of sodium, which can raise blood pressure. Weight Management: Green bananas are a low-calorie food, with only about 100 calories per banana. They are also a good source of fiber, which can help you feel full and satisfied, reducing your overall calorie intake. Anti Oxidant Rich: Green bananas contain tannins, compounds that have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. These compounds can help to protect the gut lining from damage and promote overall gut health. Boost Immunity: Green bananas contain vitamin C, which is an essential nutrient for a healthy immune system. Vitamin C helps to protect cells from damage and boost the body’s ability to fight off infection.

While green bananas are generally safe for most people, it is important to note that they may cause digestive discomfort in some individuals. If one experiences any digestive problems after eating green bananas, it is best to avoid them or eat them in moderation.

Overall, green bananas are a nutritious and healthy food that can offer a variety of benefits. If you are looking for a way to improve your digestion, regulate your blood sugar levels, or reduce your risk of heart disease, consider adding green bananas to your diet.

