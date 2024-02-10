Home

Lifestyle

Weight Loss With Green Chana: 5 Reasons This Desi Superfood is a Healthy Addition to Drop Kilos

Weight Loss With Green Chana: 5 Reasons This Desi Superfood is a Healthy Addition to Drop Kilos

Green gram, also known as mung bean or moong dal, is a small, green legume that belongs to the legume family. It is widely cultivated in Asian countries and is a staple ingredient in many cuisines. Gr

Weight Loss With Green Chana: 5 Reasons This Desi Superfood is a Healthy Addition to Drop Kilos

Green gram, also known as mung bean or moong dal, is a small, green legume that belongs to the legume family. It is widely cultivated in Asian countries and is a staple ingredient in many cuisines. Green gram is known for its nutritional value and versatility in cooking. Green gram is commonly used in various forms, including whole beans, split beans (yellow dal), and flour. Hara chana is highly valued for its nutritional composition. It is a rich source of plant-based protein, dietary fiber, vitamins (such as folate, vitamin B6, and vitamin C), and minerals (including iron, magnesium, and potassium). It is low in fat and cholesterol, making it a healthy addition to a balanced diet.

Trending Now

WEIGHT LOSS DIET: 5 BENEFITS OF EATING HARA CHANA

Rich in Nutrients: Green gram is a nutrient-dense food packed with essential vitamins and minerals. It is an excellent source of protein, fiber, folate, magnesium, potassium, iron, and vitamin B6. These nutrients support various bodily functions, including metabolism, digestion, muscle function, and overall vitality. High in Fiber: Green gram contains significant amounts of dietary fiber, which promotes healthy digestion and helps regulate bowel movements. Adequate fiber intake can contribute to improved gut health, reduced risk of constipation, and better weight management by promoting feelings of fullness. Heart Health: Green gram is low in saturated fat and cholesterol while being rich in antioxidants and heart-healthy nutrients like magnesium and potassium. Including green gram in your diet can help maintain healthy blood pressure levels, reduce the risk of heart disease, and support overall cardiovascular health. Weight Management: Green gram is a nutritious, low-calorie food that can be beneficial for weight management. It is high in protein and fiber, which can increase satiety and reduce hunger cravings. Consuming green gram can help you feel fuller for longer, potentially leading to better portion control and weight loss or maintenance. Blood Sugar Regulation: The low glycemic index of green gram makes it a suitable food choice for individuals with diabetes or those aiming to manage blood sugar levels. It is digested and absorbed slowly, leading to a gradual release of glucose into the bloodstream. This can help prevent spikes in blood sugar levels and promote better glycemic control.

It’s worth noting that some people may experience digestive discomfort or flatulence when consuming green gram due to its high fiber content. Soaking or sprouting green gram before cooking can help reduce these effects.

You may like to read

Incorporating green gram into your diet can be done through various recipes, such as soups, curries, salads, or sprouting them for use in stir-fries or as a topping for sandwiches. As with any food, it’s important to consume green gram as part of a well-balanced diet to reap its benefits and support overall health.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.