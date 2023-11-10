Home

Weight Loss With Green Peas: 5 Reasons Why Matar is a MUST in Your Winter Diet

Green peas in a pod do not just satisfy the taste buds but can even become a new addition for that weight loss diet.

Come winter, green vegetables spread their magic all around. Not just sarso ka saag but green peas also can be a different addition in the meal plate. Two little peas in a pod have several health benefits to their name. From weight loss to building immunity, matar should be in your winter weight loss diet. It is one of the oldest crop grown across the globe and can be easily cooked as well.

Here is why green peas make up for a good addition in the winter weight loss diet.

GREEN PEAS FOR WEIGHT LOSS: 6 HEALTH BENEFITS OF MATAR

Low in Calories: A half-cup serving of cooked green peas has only 81 calories and 0.4 grams of fat. This makes green peas a great choice for people who are trying to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight. Protein-Rich: Protein is an essential nutrient that helps to build and repair muscle tissue. It also helps to promote satiety, which can lead to reduced calorie intake and weight loss. A half-cup serving of cooked green peas contains 5 grams of protein. Weight Loss: Due to high content of protein and fibre, it can help keep the stomach full longer and reduce risk of untimely food cravings that mai lead to weight gain. High in Fibre: Fiber is another important nutrient for weight loss. It helps to keep you feeling full and satisfied after eating, which can help to reduce calorie intake. Help Manage Diabetes: The glycemic index (GI) is a measure of how quickly a food raises blood sugar levels. Foods with a low GI are slowly digested and absorbed, which helps to keep blood sugar levels stable. This can help to reduce hunger and cravings, which can lead to weight loss. Green peas have a low GI of 48. Loaded with Vitamins and Minerals: Green peas are a good source of vitamins A, C, and K, as well as minerals such as iron, magnesium, and potassium. These nutrients are essential for good health and can help to support weight loss.

Green peas can be eaten raw, cooked, or frozen. They can be added to salads, soups, stews, and stir-fries. Green peas can also be made into a hummus or dip. Therefore, isn’t it just the right vegetable waiting to be served on your diet?

