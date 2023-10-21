Weight Loss With Gud: 5 Ways to Cut Belly Fat by Adding Jaggery in Everyday Diet

Home

Jaggery or gud, is can be a great addition for your weight loss diet. Don't believe, read on to understand how gud serves several health benefits with every bite.

Weight Loss: Come winter, food basket and kitchen shelves change their colours. Gud or jaggery becomes one of the most consumed food during this season. Jaggery is a nature’s candy that is made of unrefined sugar. But, do you also take a pinch of gud worried about gaining weight? Gud is one of the sweets that can become a part of a weight loss diet. Wonder how?

Gud is a good source of minerals, such as potassium, iron, magnesium, and phosphorus. Jaggery is also a good source of antioxidants. Serving health benefits with every bite, here is why it may be added in your diet to cut belly fat,

GUD FO WEIGHT LOSS: 5 HEALTH BENEFITS OF JAGGERY

Boosts metabolism: Jaggery is a good source of potassium, which helps to boost metabolism. Potassium helps to convert carbohydrates into energy, which can help to burn calories. Aids digestion: Jaggery is a good source of fiber, which helps to aid digestion. Fiber can help to keep you feeling full and can help to regulate bowel movements. Provides an energy boost: Jaggery is a good source of iron, which helps to carry oxygen throughout the body. This can help to improve energy levels. Regulates blood sugar levels: Jaggery has a lower glycemic index (GI) than refined sugar. This means that it does not cause a rapid spike in blood sugar levels. This can help to prevent insulin resistance, which is a common cause of weight gain. Detoxifies the body: Jaggery is a natural detoxifier that can help to cleanse the body of toxins. This can help to improve overall health and well-being. Relieves menstrual pain: Jaggery is a warming food that can help to relieve menstrual cramps. According to the International Journal of Chemical Studies, jaggery has antispasmodic and anti-inflammatory effects that may aid in getting relief from period cramps.

Gud is rich in antioxidants, can help with skin health, respiratory problems and more. This little bite of jaggery can be potentially very healthy. However, it is important to note that jaggery has calories and it can help promote weight loss when consumed in moderation. People with diabetes should consult their doctors before consuming jaggery,

Overall, jaggery is a healthy sweetener that can offer a number of benefits for weight loss and overall health. However, it is important to consume jaggery in moderation as it is still a form of sugar.

