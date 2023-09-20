Home

Weight Loss With Karela: 6 Incredible Health Benefits of Adding Bitter Gourd to Your Diet

The bitter gourd, sometimes referred to as karela, is well renowned for its exceptional nutritional benefits. The fact that this bitter vegetable aids in weight loss is not well known, though.

Karela Health Benefits: Karela, or bitter gourd has white, transparent flesh and a bitter flavour. There are other names for bitter gourd, including bitter cucumber, balsam-pear, bitter apple, and bitter squash. It is one of the most nutrient-dense vegetables you can include in your diet. Karela may have a ‘not-so-popular’ reputation among some due to its bitter-pungent flavour, but once you have a taste for these wonderful bitters, there is simply no turning back. Let’s explore some incredible health benefits of this bitter tasting vegetable.

6 INCREDIBLE HEALTH BENEFITS OF KARELA AKA BITTER GOURD

Diabetes Management: Bitter gourd is excellent for diabetes individuals as it helps control the blood levels of insulin. For diabetics, a small amount of karela juice first thing in the morning on an empty stomach is advised. It contains a substance known to lower high blood glucose levels, charantin. Fibre-Rich Veggie: The soluble fibre included in bitter gourds helps to slow digestion and keep you feeling full for longer. This then stops you from overeating. Anti-Cancer Properties: It has compounds that, according to a study, have anti-cancer properties. According to laboratory research, bitter gourd extract was successful at eliminating cancerous cells from the stomach, colon, lung, and nasopharynx, the region behind your nose that extends into your throat. Weight Loss Benefits: Bitter gourd is a dietary component that can aid with weight loss. This is due to its low calorie and high fibre content. Fibre keeps you satisfied for a longer period of time and reduces hunger and appetite since it passes slowly through your digestive system. Consequently, substituting bitter gourd for foods rich in calories may help you increase your fibre consumption while lowering your calorie intake to promote weight reduction. Aids Digestion: One of the most potent antioxidants found in vegetables, cucurbitacins, helps the digestive system eliminate dangerous free radicals. Additionally, bitter gourd, an alkaline vegetable, improves digestion and relieves acid reflux by drawing out excess stomach acid. Cholesterol Management: One of the most crucial properties of bitter gourd is that it lowers cholesterol and maintains a healthy level of blood sugar. This characteristic also guards against the negative consequences of elevated blood sugar and prevents the buildup of extra cholesterol in the heart.

