Weight Loss With Kuttu: 5 Ways How Buckwheat Flour Can Help Shed Fat During Navratri

Weight Loss With Kuttu: 6 Ways How Buckwheat Flour Can Help Shed Fat During Navratri

Weight loss during festivities can be tough but Navratri dishes can help in burning that extra fat too. Kuttu ka atta or buckwheat flour is a must have during festival to lose extra weight.

Weight Loss With Kuttu ka Atta: The festive season binge is here. With Navratri festivities on the go, a variety of special food is being prepared and being devoured. Kuttu ka atta or buckwheat flour is a common variety that is highly consumed during this time. In general, people have started looking for alternative flours that are more healthy and have less calorie content and buckwheat is one of them.

Kuttu is nutrient-dense and serves several health benefits. While weight loss gets a little bit difficult to stay on course during the festival, kuttu is one such food that may help to shed weight.

WEIGHT LOSS: 6 BENEFITS OF KUTTU KA ATTA

Weight Loss: Kuttu ka atta is dense in proteins but doesn’t contain calories. Hence, it is digested easier, is gluten-free, and sits on the stomach more easily than the commonly used wheat flour. What’s more, it improves the absorption of other nutrients and boosts metabolism, which means faster fat burn. Loaded with Nutrients: Buckwheat is packed with all the essential nutrients, It is a good source of carbohydrates, protein, fiber, vitamins and minerals. It helps one feel satiated for a longer duration and lowers food cravings. Anti-oxidant Rich: Kuttu ka atta is known to contain several bioactive compunds with rich anti-oxidant properties- quercetin and tannins, rutins. It further helps to protect cells from free radicals. Blood Sugar Spike: It is low in glycemic index as cpom[ares to other traditional flours used. Therefore, it makes up for an ideal flour for people living with diabetes. It can also lower the risk of blood sugar spikes. Heart health: The bioactive compound rutin is found in kuttu. It is known to help protect the heart health. It may help to boost the blood vessels, lower the risk of heart aattack and also reduce blood pressure. Digestive Health: Buckwheat flour’s high fibre content aids digestion and promotes gut health. The soluble fibre acts as a prebiotic, nourishing beneficial gut bacteria and supporting a healthy microbiome.

Kuttu ka atta or buckwheat flour can be a great addition to everyday meals. There is a variety of meals that can be prepared with it – kuttu ki pakodhi, puri, chilla and any other thing you can imagine. This dark-coloured flour is super healthy and promotes staying on weight loss course even during the festival time.

