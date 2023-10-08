Home

Weight Loss With Moong Dal: 5 Ways How This Nutritious Legume Can Help in Losing Those Extra Kilos

Moong dal, widely utilized in Indian cuisine, boasts a plethora of benefits that can support your weight loss journey. Read on to know how!

To lose weight, dietary choices do play a vital role. Among the array of options, moong dal also known as mung beans and green gram can be a helpful addition to your weight loss diet. This nutritious legume widely utilised in Indian cuisine hosts a plethora of benefits and makes an invaluable asset for those striving to shed those extra kilos. It not only increases metabolism but also keeps you satisfied and indirectly saves you from binge eating. Let’s explore other benefits of moong dal and how it can fuel your weight loss journey.

How to Lose Weight With Moong Dal?

Low in Calories: Moong dal is relatively low in calories, making it an excellent choice for those looking to reduce calorie intake while still getting essential nutrients. One cup of dal contains 212 calories. High in Protein: Moong Dal is a good source of plant-based protein. Protein helps you feel full and satisfied, reducing the likelihood of overeating and snacking between meals. Fibre Content: Moong Dal contains dietary fibre, which can aid in digestion and promote a feeling of fullness. Fibre can also help stabilize blood sugar levels and prevent spikes in hunger. Nutrient-Rich: Moong Dal is rich in vitamins and minerals, including folate, iron, magnesium and potassium which are essential for overall health. Low in Fat: It’s a low-fat source of protein compared to some other protein-rich foods, which can be beneficial for those looking to reduce fat intake.

Here are some tips for incorporating moong dal in your weight loss plan:

Portion Control: Be mindful of portion sizes. While moong dal is nutritious, consuming it in excessive quantities can still lead to calorie intake. Balanced Diet: Include moong dal as part of a balanced diet that incorporates a variety of foods, including vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy methods. Cooking Methods: Opt for healthy cooking methods like steaming, boiling, and pressure cooking instead of frying it in oil. Combine With Vegetables: Add healthy of plenty vegetables to your moong dal dishes to increase the fibre content and overall nutrition of the food.

