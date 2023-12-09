Home

Lifestyle

Weight Loss with Murmure: Diabetes Control to Heart Health, 6 Reasons to Add Puffed Rice in Your Snack List

Weight Loss with Murmure: Diabetes Control to Heart Health, 6 Reasons to Add Puffed Rice in Your Snack List

Weight loss with puffed rice is a lesser known idea, however, it is not impossible. Here is how it can be a healthy snack idea.

Weight Loss with Murmure: Diabetes Control to Heart Health, 6 Reasons to Add Puffed Rice in Your Snack List (Freepik)

Puffed Rice For Weight Loss: Bhel, jhalmuri or murmure, this Indian snack is one of the most favourite foods people enjoy eating. This versatile snack goes with everything. Add spice, tangy flavours and experience how your taste buds savour it. But did you know this can be curated a s healthy option and also help with weight loss process? Well, it does. Puffed rice, a popular Indian snack known as “murmura,” might be your unexpected ally in your weight loss journey. While it may seem like a humble snack, its unique properties offer several benefits for healthy weight management. Here’s how:

Trending Now

MURMURE FOR WEIGHT LOSS: 6 HEALTH BENEFITS TO KNOW

Low in Calories: A serving of puffed rice (15g) packs only 54 calories, making it a low-calorie snack compared to chips or cookies. This makes it a smart choice for curbing hunger pangs without derailing your calorie deficit. Helps Manage Blood Sugar Levels: The complex carbohydrates in puffed rice contribute to steady blood sugar levels, preventing energy crashes and cravings that can sabotage your weight loss efforts. High in Fiber: Puffed rice is a good source of dietary fiber, which promotes gut health and digestion. Fiber adds bulk to your meals, keeping you feeling fuller for longer, thereby reducing overall calorie intake. Boosts Metabolism: Puffed rice is rich in complex carbohydrates, which take longer to digest than refined carbohydrates. This sustained energy release helps boost your metabolism, leading to increased calorie burning throughout the day. Promotes Nutrient Absorption: Puffed rice is a good source of vitamins and minerals, including B vitamins, magnesium, and zinc. These nutrients play essential roles in various bodily functions, including metabolism and energy production, contributing to weight management. Versatile and Customizable: Puffed rice can be incorporated into various healthy dishes and snacks. You can add it to salads, yogurt, or smoothies for an extra crunch and fiber boost. You can also make healthy snacks like bhel puri or murmura chivda with puffed rice, vegetables, and spices.

Quick Tips to Consume Puffed Rice For Weight Loss

Control portion sizes: Even healthy foods can contribute to weight gain if consumed in excess. Enjoy puffed rice in moderation as part of a balanced diet.

Even healthy foods can contribute to weight gain if consumed in excess. Enjoy puffed rice in moderation as part of a balanced diet. Opt for healthy toppings : Avoid adding unhealthy toppings like excessive oil, sugar, or processed ingredients to your puffed rice snacks.

: Avoid adding unhealthy toppings like excessive oil, sugar, or processed ingredients to your puffed rice snacks. Pair it with protein and healthy fats: Combine puffed rice with protein sources like nuts, seeds, or legumes, and healthy fats like avocado or olive oil for a more balanced and satiating snack.

Combine puffed rice with protein sources like nuts, seeds, or legumes, and healthy fats like avocado or olive oil for a more balanced and satiating snack. Always consult your doctor or a registered dietitian before making significant changes to your diet, especially if you have any underlying health conditions.

By incorporating puffed rice into your diet in a healthy way, you can leverage its beneficial properties to support your weight loss goals. Remember, however, that it’s just one piece of the puzzle. Combining it with a balanced diet, regular exercise, and proper sleep hygiene is key to achieving sustainable weight loss and overall well-being.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.