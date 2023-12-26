Weight Loss With Nutmeg: Here’s How a Pinch of Jaiphal Can Boost Metabolism And Help You Burn Belly Fat

Home

Nutmeg is an aromatic spice that adds flavour to our food. Also, when it comes to weight loss, this kitchen ingredient is all you need to keep on your top shelf. Here's why!

Nutmeg is a spice that has been used for centuries to add flavours to dishes and drinks. But did you know that it has many health benefits, including weight loss? How? Let’s find out! Nutmeg refers to the seed or ground spice that comes from the species Myristica Genus. This spicy nut, also known pronounced jaipahal in Hindi, is mainly known for its sweet aroma and has been used for several medicinal purposes. When it comes to the gut, this kitchen ingredient is all you need to keep on the top shelf. It is packed with antioxidants that helps boost metabolism. Also, a high-fibre spice that can keep the unnecessary cravings at bay. A little less than half a teaspoon or a pinch of nutmeg powder ever alternate day can be beneficial for weight loss.

HERE’S HOW NUTMEG AIDS WEIGHT LOSS

Nutmeg eliminates toxins from your body and has digestive properties that can help in increasing metabolism, thereby helping with weight loss.

High in Fire: Nutmeg is high in fibre content that helps in keeping you full and aids in digestion. As per USDA data, 100 grams of jaiphal contains 21 grams of dietary fibre.

Aids in Goodnight Sleep: Nutmeg is great when it comes to the treatment of insomnia or sleeplessness in general. Sleeping better helps in weight loss.

Helps Relieve Stress: If you want to lose weight, it’s important to keep your stress levels in check. Nutmeg contains powerful antioxidants that help in the prevention of oxidative stress in cells. When cells is suffering from excess stress, it leads to obesity.

Nutmeg is an excellent source of fibre, which is a good source to lose weight. However, it is also high saturated fats, which can be harmful, therefore, using this spice in large quantities is not advised.

