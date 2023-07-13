Home

Weight Loss With Pakodas: 3 Low-Calorie Recipes to Lose Weight This Monsoon

To lose the belly fat this monsoon, here are few guilt-free yummy pakoda recipes for you and be unconcern about your diet.

Weight Loss With Pakodas: 3 Low-Calorie Recipes to Lose Weight This Monsoon

What is monsoon without pakodas and chai? Well nothing! Crispy, crunch and yummy pakodas or fritters are every Indian household’s addiction especially, in pleasant weather. But the idea of weight gain can make you ditch your favourite munchies. But what if we tell you that you can indulge in some yummy pakodas and feel not guilty about it? Here are a few quick and easy appetizers that you can prepare in just few minutes. These munchies can become a big yes-yes to your weight loss diet.

Pan- Grilled Mixed Veg Pakodas

If you are not a veggie lover, then this dish will change your mood forever.

Recipe:

First, take a bowl and add in 1 tablespoon cornflour, 1 egg, add some salt, red chilli, mixed herbs and pepper.

Mix it all together, then add in the finely chopped veggies and corn, mix it well.

Spread a thin layer of the batter in a preheated nonstick pan, add a few drops of olive oil, and cook it to perfection by flipping the sides.

Serve with a yoghurt dip to keep it healthy and enjoy.

Cottage Cheese Pakodas

Well, who said you can’t include cheese in your weight-loss diet. You can have these cheese pakodas in the healthiest way possible.

Recipe:

Cut the cottage cheese into the desired shapes to make these quick and simple fritters.

To make a smooth batter, combine water, salt, pepper, 1 tablespoon cornflour, garlic powder, paprika, and mixed herbs in a bowl.

Then mix in 1 tablespoon of semolina, coat the cottage cheese cubes, and bake to perfection on a baking sheet covered with parchment paper.

Then, serve these crunchy pops with or grilled vegetables.

Spinach And Kale Fritters

If you are on a diet and missing those crispy snacks, then here’s the healthiest recipe of Spinach and kale fritters for you.

Recipe:

Simply wash and pat dry spinach and kale leaves

Next, take a bowl and fill it with salt, olive oil, and garlic. Chop them well.

fter that, arrange the kale and spinach leaves on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Then drizzle this mixture over the leaves and bake them and serve these yummy fritters with some sour cream dips.

