Weight Loss with PCOS: 5-Step Routine to Follow in 2024 and Manage This Hormonal Condition

Managing PCOS and trying to lose weight can be little bit challenging for women. Here is a routine to adapt and burn calories with a fresh zeal this new year.

Weight Loss with PCOS: 5-Step Routine to Follow in 2024 and Manage This Hormonal Condition (Freepik)

Weight Loss with PCOS: Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal condition that can make weight management challenging for some individuals. Several women live with this condition, however, there is no cure for it. But, with proper routine, it can be managed and lived with after proper guidance from a medical practitioner.

For the unversed, PCOS is a complex hormonal condition that impacts the reproductive system, causing irregular menstrual periods, elevated levels of androgens (male hormones), and various other symptoms. The basic cause of PCOS revolves around insulin resistance which results in abnormal levels of female hormones and elevated androgen levels that interfere with normal ovarian function. Now, once diagnosed with the condition, one is required to make several lifestyle tweaks. There is no shadow of a doubt as to how lifestyle habits, everyday routine determines the basic well-being of our body.

A basic routine can help boost metabolism and burn calories with PCOS.

WEIGHT LOSS AND PCOS: 5-STEP ROUTINE TO MANAGE IT

Start With Protein and Fibre: Focus on a balanced diet that consists of whole, unprocessed foods. Include a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats in your meals. Aim for a combination of complex carbohydrates, fiber, and protein to help stabilize blood sugar levels and manage insulin resistance, a common issue in PCOS. Consider working with a registered dietitian who can help create a tailored meal plan based on your specific needs and goals. Morning Exercise: Engage in regular physical activity to support weight management and improve insulin sensitivity. Incorporate both cardiovascular exercises (such as brisk walking, jogging, cycling, or dancing) and strength training exercises (like weightlifting or bodyweight exercises). Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week, along with strength training two or more days a week. Consult with a healthcare professional or a fitness expert to determine the best exercise routine for you. Portion Control and Mindful Eating: Pay attention to portion sizes and practice mindful eating. Listen to your body’s hunger and fullness cues, and avoid eating in a rushed or distracted manner. Eating mindfully can help you develop a healthier relationship with food and prevent overeating. Consider keeping a food diary to track your intake and identify any patterns or triggers. Stress Management: PCOS and stress can have a reciprocal relationship, as stress can worsen symptoms, including weight gain. Find healthy ways to manage stress, such as through regular exercise, meditation, deep breathing exercises, yoga, or engaging in hobbies and activities you enjoy. Prioritize self-care and make time for relaxation. Regular Sleep Schedule: Aim for a consistent sleep schedule and ensure you’re getting enough quality sleep. Poor sleep can disrupt hormone balance and contribute to weight gain and insulin resistance. Establish a relaxing bedtime routine, create a sleep-friendly environment, and aim for 7-9 hours of uninterrupted sleep each night.

Remember, PCOS is a complex condition, and managing weight is just one aspect of overall management. It’s crucial to work with a healthcare professional who can provide personalized guidance, monitor your progress, and make adjustments as needed. They may also recommend specific treatments or medications based on your individual situation.

