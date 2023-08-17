Home

Lifestyle

Weight Loss With PCOS: 5 Ways to Lose Extra Fat When Dealing With Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Weight Loss With PCOS: 5 Ways to Lose Extra Fat When Dealing With Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

PCOS is a common problem that makes losing weight a tad bit difficult. However, being mindful of few lifestyle changes can go a long way in the weight loss regime for women.

Weight Loss With PCOS: 5 Ways to Lose Extra Fat When Dealing With Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Weight Loss with PCOS: Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome or PCOS is a very common health condition in women. There are several hormonal changes in the body that also makes losing weight a little harder. Managing weight with PCOS is not easy. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 116 million women worldwide are diagnosed with the disorder. It is a complex hormonal condition that impacts the reproductive system, causing irregular menstrual periods, elevated levels of androgens (male hormones), and various other symptoms. The basic cause of PCOS revolves around insulin resistance which results in abnormal levels of female hormones and elevated androgen levels that interfere with normal ovarian function.

Trending Now

Weight gain is one of the major symptoms of PCOS and managing it is very difficult.

PCOS AND MANAGING WEIGHT

Wonder why it is difficult to lose weight with PCOS? In this hormonal condition, the metabolism slows down in women. This further leads to low-calorie burn than usual. Additionally, insulin resistance may cause larger fat storage in the body. All these things combined make it a tad bit harder for women with PCOS to shed those extra kilos.

5 WAYS TO LOSE WEIGHT WITH PCOS

It’s important to not blame yourself for not losing weight, but understand why this is happening which can serve as a powerful step to overcoming this struggle. Understand the root cause of what’s stopping you from losing weight.

Try reduce insulin levels: Insulin resistance is one of the root physiological imbalances in most, if not all, cases of PCOS. Exercise is a great way to help your body become more sensitive to insulin because it decreases the amount of insulin you need to signal cells to decrease your blood sugar. But avoid intense workouts. Do Not Make Your Self Starve: It can often be so tempting to under-eat when you are trying to lose weight. This is a trap that so many women with PCOS can fall into time after time. Eating too few calories can lead your body into a starvation mode, which will likely slow down the metabolism and increase cravings for unhealthy foods – instead focus on eating whole foods, choose complex carbs and cut out unhealthy products. Reduce inflammation: Inflammation is your body’s natural response to infection or injury and is common in women with PCOS. Diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, olive oil, and omega-3-rich foods, such as fatty fish — may protect against inflammation Have a Fiber-Rich Diet: High fibre intake promotes weight loss. It also keeps the stomach full longer and lowers the craving for junk food. According to several research, it is also liked with insulin levels. Regular exercise is a Golden Rule: Keeping the body active is always important. Regular exercise helps to reduce insulin sensitivity and help in losing weight.

Making lifestyle changes from diet habits to exercise is how one can manage PCOS symptoms. Apart from these, having a proper sleep cycle, managing meal portions, reducing sugar intake and managing stress is also important to reduce PCOS symptoms and increase weight loss process.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES