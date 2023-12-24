Home

Weight Loss With Saunf Water: How Does This Sweet And Warm Detoxifier Help in Shedding Extra Fat?

Fennel seeds, popularly known as saunf in Hindi, are kitchen ingredients that an Indian household can barely function without. It is often used in spices, curries and salads to enhance the flavour of the dish. Moreover, saunf is used as a mouth freshener, especially after dinner meals. These seeds are indeed tiny powerhouses of detoxifying and metabolism-boosting nutrients. Packed with essential vitamins and minerals, saunf can also help in losing weight. Infused fennel water is quite effective for gut health as it helps in digestion and metabolism, leading to better absorption of nutrients from food. Hence, saunf water reduces unwanted cravings, further helping in weight loss. Besides this, there are various other advantages of including this detoxifier in your weight loss diet. How? Let’s find out!

HOW DOES FENNEL SEED WATER CAN HELP IN SHEDDING THOSE EXTRA KILOS?

Promotes The Production of Melatonin: Melatonin levels in the brain are essential for sound sleep. A Peaceful and good night’s sleep is, indeed, an effective way to support weight loss and maintain a healthy weight.

Suppress Unwanted Cravings: Saunf water helps prevent hunger pangs at odd times. Fennel seeds, rich in dietary fibre, helps in keeping you full, soothe your stomach and promote overall gut health.

Naturally, Cleanse The System: Fennel seed water is called a perfect detoxifier as it eliminates various toxins and further kickstarts your metabolism. Moreover, it relieves digestive issues and other stomach-related problems. Proper functioning of gut health is important for weight loss.

Boost Metabolism: Fennel seeds can help boost metabolism. Drinking saunf water on an empty stomach can increase the metabolic rate, translating to more efficient energy utilisation. This, in turn, can speed your weight loss journey.

It’s perfect to kickstart your mornings with sipping fennel seed water to stay healthy and active. Moreover, if you are following a weight loss diet, then incorporate this drink into your morning routine for effective results.

