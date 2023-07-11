Weight Loss With Sawan Somvar Vrat? 6 Diet Tips to Follow

Home

Fasts during Sawan Somwar have religious significance as well as a chance to cleanse your digestive tract. It's crucial to limit your intake of sugary and fried foods because doing so can be detrimental to your health.

Sawan Somvar 2023 Diet Tips: Shravan or Sawan, an auspicious month, commenced on July 10 this year and ends on August 31. The auspicious occasion will be marked by several significant fasts and festivals including Teej, Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami, and Nag Panchami. Lord Shiva worshippers throughout the nation regularly observe Sawan Somwar fasts, and it is said that those who observe them are rewarded with luck, success, money, and the fulfilment of their wishes. Additionally, it is a time to purify your body, mind, and soul as well as to get closer to God. Many followers practice fasts and adhere to certain food rules during this month.

6 DIET TIPS TO LOSE WEIGHT DURING SAWAN FASTING

Eat Fresh Fruits: During fasting periods, people frequently eat fresh fruits. Watermelon, muskmelon, mangoes (in moderation), bananas, pomegranates, and any other seasonal fruits are within the list of acceptable fruits. Eat Dairy Products: During a fast, people frequently eat milk and milk-based foods including yoghurt, buttermilk, and cottage cheese (paneer). They give you vital nutrients and support your ability to stay hydrated. Consume Dry Fruits: You may add nuts and dry fruits like almonds, cashews, raisins, dates, and walnuts to your diet during Sawan Somwar since they are potent providers of energy. Avoid Preservatives: Avoid eating foods that include additives, preservatives, or artificial sweeteners. Similarly to this, you should restrict or avoid carbonated and caffeinated drinks from your diet. Sleep Enough: Fasting necessitates that your body unwinds and is calm. A person will remain alert with 7-8 hours of decent sleep. Additionally, getting enough sleep lowers food cravings and encourages weight loss. Boredom and sluggishness encourage appetites. Add Fibre to Your Diet: Tuberous vegetables like potatoes, sweet potatoes, colocasia, etc. are permitted during this fast. Consuming only starchy veggies will result in a sharp rise in blood sugar levels. So, add any fibre vegetable to the dish, such as spinach, tomatoes, pumpkin, etc., to balance the meal.

