Weight Loss With Sesame Seeds: How ‘Til Ke Beej’ Can Help You Shed Those Extra Kilos?

Sesame seeds can help lose belly fat and aid in weight loss journey, just the healthy way. Know how this nutrient-rich snack can be a valuable addition to your diet.

Sesame seeds, with their delightful nutty flavour, have found a special place in kitchens worldwide. These tiny seeds have long been celebrated for their culinary versatility, adding a burst of flavour and a satisfying crunch to dishes, desserts and salads. Turns out, sesame seeds also help burn belly fat and lose weight. These tiny powerhouses are high in nutrients including protein, fibre, iron, vitamins and omega-3 fatty acids. You can Incorporate them into your diet as a healthy snack option to curb hunger and reduce the likelihood of overindulging in less nutritious foods. In this article. we will explore why sesame seeds are considered an excellent addition to your weight loss journey.

Sesame seeds can potentially aid in weight loss for several reasons

Fibre Content: Sesame seeds are a good source of dietary fibre, which can promote feelings of fullness and reduce the likelihood of overeating. This can help you manage your calorie intake more effectively.

Healthy Fats: While sesame seeds contain fat, it’s primarily unsaturated fat, which is considered heart healthy. These healthy fats can contribute to a feeling of fullness and may support appetite control.

Protein: Sesame seeds are a source of plant-based protein. Protein is essential for preserving lean muscle mass, and a higher protein intake can help you feel fuller for longer, reducing the temptation to snack on high-calorie foods.

Glycemic Index: Sesame seeds have a relatively low glycemic index, which means they have a gradual impact on blood sugar levels. This can help stabilise energy levels and reduce cravings for sugary or high-calorie foods.

Mineral Content: The minerals in sesame seeds, such as magnesium and calcium, play a role in various metabolic processes. Proper mineral balance can support overall health and metabolism, potentially aiding in weight management.

