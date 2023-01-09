Weight Loss Yoga: Surya Namaskar is The Best Remedy For Your Body Hands Down!

Weight Loss Yoga: Why is Surya Namaskar important for weight loss, what is the right way to perform it, and what are its benefits - here's your guide to Surya Namaskar via expert.

Weight Loss Yoga Surya Namaskar is The Best Remedy For Your Body Hands Down! (Photo: India.com)

Weight Loss Yoga: Yoga may be a secure and efficient way to lose weight. Conscious breathing and breath control are incorporated into yoga poses to promote blood circulation, raise heart rate, and improve general well-being. Yoga can practice twice a day, ideally first thing in the morning and then again in the evening. For weight loss, you can use asanas like Surya namaskar and Chandra namaskar as well as pranayama exercises like Kapalbhati.

SURYA NAMASKAR FOR WEIGHT LOSS:

A salute to the Sun is known as the Surya Namaskar. The Sun is a symbol of vigour, strength, and energy. The Surya Namaskar is begun with the right leg first, parallel to the Surya Nadi or Sun Channel, which runs along the right side. 8 asanas in all, divided into 12 steps for the right and left sides, make up the Surya Namaskar. It would be advantageous to draw your focus to your breathing during this activity.

WHAT IS THE IDEAL TIME TO PRACTICE SURYA NAMASKAR:

The Sun Salutation, also known as Surya Namaskar, is best performed just before sunrise in the morning. Your body will be under your control, your mind will be at ease, your energies will be balanced, and your consciousness will be at peace as a result of this.

Surya Namaskar is a potent method for increasing mindfulness. With consistent practice, you will approach every work with great attention and consciousness.

STEPS TO PERFORM THE SURYA NAMASKAR

teps to perform the Surya Namaskar

Asana 1: Pranam asana (The Prayer pose)

Asana 2: Hastha Uthanasana (Raised arms pose)

Asana 3: Padahastasana (Standing forward bend)

Asana 4: Ashwa sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose)

Asana 5: Santholanasana (Plank Pose)

Asana 6: Ashtanga namaskar asana (Eight limbed salutation)

Asana 7: Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)

Asana 8: Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward dog pose)

Asana 9: Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose)

Asana 10: Padahastasana (Standing forward bend)

Asana 11: Hastha Uthanasana (Raised arm pose)

Asana 12: Pranam asana (The Prayer pose)

BENEFITS OF SURYA NAMASKAR:

It functions as a complete body workout to maintain health with a spiritual component. The whole nervous system is awakened and activated, which helps you develop physical strength and power. It also improves your ability to think critically and rationally. The benefits of this exercise include: generating good energy; strengthening the immune system; improving digestion; strengthening the body’s power and strength; toning the entire body; strengthening the immune system; eliminating stomach ailments; and promoting balance between the body’s two sides.

The Surya Namaskar has many positive effects on the body, mind, and spirit. This salutation has a good effect on all of these parts of your life and helps you develop and grow when you perform it on a regular basis. It is thought that 108 cycles of Surya Namaskar, which is regarded as an auspicious number, practised over the course of two to three weeks can permit your metamorphosis.

— Inputs by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Institutions, Himalaya Yoga Ashrama, World Yoga Organisation