What Are Popsicle Stained Lips? How To Attain This Trend in 5 Easy Ways

If you are someone who keeps up with trends then you would be aware of the ongoing makeup trend that’s currently ruling on Instagram and TikTok – Popsicle Lips Trend. Also referred to as blurred or smudged lips, this trend is all about creating a streak of colour with the centre of lips being in the main focus and the colour further smudged outwards to reveal a diffuse colour.

Even though this trend has been in the market for quite some time, it has recently caught hold on social media platforms. This trend is inspired by the juice stained on your lips after having a popsicle. While of course, it doesn’t mean having a popsicle and getting stained lips, it’s about achieving that ombre effect lips that would be the go-to makeup for any lazy girl.

How To Create Popsicle Stained Lips

If you are also planning to hop on this trend and create a soft smudged look on your lips then follow the tips below :

Exfoliate With Scrub: First and foremost, to create the perfect base for popsicle lips, exfoliate them to garner a smooth base. This way all the dead skin will be removed and you would get a clean canvas to start with. You can purchase a lip scrub from the market or simply make a DIY scrub with holy grain ingredients. Simply take a little lime juice, 1 tbsp sugar and a dash of honey apply this paste all over your lips and then scrub it further with a towel, You will eventually get soft, pigmented lips. Moisturise With a Balm: Naturally the next step in line after exfoliating your lips is moisturising it. Moisturiser can help generate hydration for the lips and restore moisture and fullness. Prime your lips: Just like before applying your makeup, you use a primer Similarly before applying your lipstick, you should use a lip primer that elongates the stay of your lipstick and further evens out the base in case of any textures. Dab: Since we are not rooting for a clean look, we can skip the step of outlining the lips. Further, Take a shade of red or cherry red and dab it at the centre of your lips. Completely avoid applying it on the sides of your lips like you usually do, instead use a brush and smudge the colour from the centre to the sides. This would give a faint gradient look that resembles a popsicle stain. Define it: Further, add the final touch to the stained look with a clear gloss. This light coating of glass would give a glistening look and voila! Now you have a perfectly stained popsicle lip.Hope this helped. Follow us for more beauty-related content

