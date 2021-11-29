Ayurveda has been a part of Hindu Veda for centuries and is the oldest science of healing that has been present for more than 5000 years now. Ayurveda is an alternative medicine system that has its roots in the Indian subcontinent. The origin of Ayurveda dates to the Vedic era and historians claim that Ayurveda is a part of Atharva Veda. However, Rig Veda which is the oldest Veda also has mentioned diseases and medicinal plants.Also Read - Ayurveda Tips: 9 Essential Herbs That Can do Wonders to Your Health

Now when a practice as old as this gets passed on through generations, there are chances of it being mis-practised or misunderstood. This can lead to adverse effects and delays in treatment. For centuries Ayurveda is known to benefit individuals having chronic ailments such as asthma, arthritis, diabetes, and cancer. With the evolution of fast-paced lives, people started moving to quicker and faster options for curing any illness. Also Read - This ONE Thing You Must Do After Every Meal to Remain Fit and Healthy

Ayurveda works towards addressing one’s health concern from the roots, and thus is a more long-term approach and eventually becomes a lifestyle to follow and adhere to. The treatments practised under Ayurveda are specifically curated and customised from time to time to show fruitful results and therefore it’s extremely important to practice it with great caution and care, under correct supervision. Also Read - 5 Benefits of Eating Almonds Every Day According to Ayurveda

Ayurveda should be properly followed under the guidance of a proper certified Ayurveda practitioner for various reasons. Mainly being that under the supervision of an expert one can expect to find out what the root cause of the patient’s current health condition is and create a personalised treatment to cure it of the roots. This ensures timely and efficient results.

For instance, there are innumerable home remedies and over the counter herbal formulas available which people usually consume without consulting a doctor. This could relieve some pain temporarily, but it could fail to repair or renew your system as there could be a deep level of chronic damage to joints, cartilage, or muscles. It could also be possible that the root cause goes unchecked. These can only be repaired only under the guidance of an expert or a certified doctor.

Another example of what can go wrong when Ayurvedic remedies are self-followed is that a lot of people opt for home remedies for acid reflux. While this may give you temporary relief, it does not repair or rebuild the digestive system which helps in curing the acid formation and completely bringing it under control. This step is important to allow the individual to eat anything and still keep the acid reflux at bay.

It is also imperative to understand that if some substances are not suitable to your constitution and you take them your body can react adversely. For example, somebody having Kapha tendency also has acidity and just based on some home remedy starts taking milk to subside acid reflux it will create sinusitis or cough and cold. Similarly, someone having Pitta constitution takes heating remedies like Yogaraj Guggulu to treat some joints and back pain, can end up creating excess heat in the body and might end up having rashes on the skin or acid reflux as heat symptoms.

Since Ayurveda is an age-old natural and holistic approach to medicine and healing, there are a lot of myths around it. Also, with the pandemic bringing in very high awareness towards this way of living, there are a lot of suggestions and treatments floating on various digital platforms. In such a scenario, it gets more important to approach a certified practitioner and follow the correct treatment under guidance. This is vital as an expert’s opinion is provided along with experience over years and can keep one away from getting fake or gimmicky medicines.

(Authored by Dr Smita Naram, Co-Founder, Ayushakti)