Legendary Saroj Khan passes away on Friday, July 3, owing to Cardiac arrest. The veteran national award-winning choreographer was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Mumbai on June 20 after she complained of breathing issues. Today, she took her last breath. As India mourn her death today, we tell you all about the condition that claimed her life so that you can save the life of your dear ones who are at risk of cardiac arrest.

What is Cardiac Arrest?

Cardiac arrest is a serious medical condition that occurs when blood flow to the heart suddenly stops due to some problem in the heart rhythm which is controlled by electrical impulses. It happens when a problem occurs in your heart's electrical system. Though a cardiac arrest can affect anyone, it mostly develops in people with pre-existing heart ailments like valvular heart disease, congenital heart disease, coronary artery disease etc. Certain factors including smoking, obesity, high blood pressure, and a sedentary lifestyle can increase your risk of dying from a cardiac arrest.

Symptoms of Cardiac arrest

When a cardiac arrest occurs, you experience unconsciousness due to reduced blood flow to your brain. In case, the heart rhythm couldn't return to normal, it can lead to brain damage and even death. Some of the other symptoms of cardiac arrest include dizziness, shortness of breath, vomiting, heart palpitations, fatigue chest pain, and loss of pulse.

Diagnosis And Line of Treatment

An electrocardiogram (ECG) is the quickest method to diagnose cardiac arrest. During this process, sensors are attached to your chest or limbs to detect your heart’s electrical activity. Some other tests like chest X-ray, nuclear scan, angiogram etc. can find your probability to get the condition in future.

As far as the treatment of cardiac arrest is concerned, a patient who develops this condition requires immediate attention of doctors for survival. CPR is the emergency and manual treatment given to the patient. To perform this, you need to push hard and fast on the patient’s chest at a rate of 100 to 120 compression a minute. Advance care includes defibrillation that is characterised by giving electric shocks to the heart through the chest wall to allow the normal heart rhythm to resume.