What Craving Salt Right Before Period Means? Here’s All You Need to Know

Do salt treats during periods feel like guilty pressure? Here are few factors behind those unstoppable salt cravings and ways to control them.

Women experience numerous challenges during their period. These range from mood swings to food cravings to hormonal imbalances. Throughout the menstrual cycle, hormones like estrogen and progesterone engage in a waltz of highs and lows, experiencing various bodily changes. These fluctuations can disrupt your body’s fluid balance and electrolyte levels, creating a compelling urge to eat salty foods. Yes, that’s true! Well, hormones are not the ones who play role behind these cravings, stress and emotions also play their part. Lets, take a look at some of the factors behind these salt cravings during periods and why they feel like reassurance.

Why Do You Crave Salt During Periods?

Hormonal Fluctuations: Throughout the menstrual cycle, hormonal levels, especially estrogen and progesterone, undergo significant fluctuations. During your period month, the estrogen levels drop, which affects the body’s fluid balance and electrolyte levels. This shift may trigger a craving for salty foods.

Dehydration: Dehydration is very common during periods, especially if a women experience heavy flow during periods. This can increase the desire for salty foods as the body tries to stimulate thirst and water intake.

Sleep Deprivation: Hormonal variations during the premenstrual phase can affect sleep habits, making it harder to get asleep, stay asleep, or have restorative sleep. Sleep deprivation impacts not just our energy levels and attitude, but can also affect our food desires.

What Can You Do About it?

Drink plenty of water as it helps maintain the body’s fluid and reduces the intensity of salt cravings.

Instead of opting for high-sodium processed foods, grab healthy alternatives. You can include salted nuts, olives etc which provide healthy nutrients as well.

If you can’t control those salt cravings, indulge in those salty treats, but do it in moderation

Engage in stress-releasing activities like yoga, meditation or deep breathing exercises that can help manage salt cravings

