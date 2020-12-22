Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD), also known as PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome) is a condition that affects a woman’s hormone levels. PCOS/PCOD is a group of symptoms or “syndrome” that affects a woman’s ovaries, the reproductive organs that produce estrogen and progesterone. It is a very common condition affecting 5 to 10 percent of women between the ages of 12 to 44. Women with PCOS/PCOD produce higher amounts of male hormones and this hormonal imbalance causes them to skip menstrual periods that make it harder for them to get pregnant. It also causes hair growth on the face and body and baldness. Up to 70 percent of women with PCOS hadn’t been diagnosed and it can contribute to long-term health problems like diabetes and heart disease. Also Read - Forget Coronavirus, Brain-Eating Amoeba is Spreading in US Which is Immensely Deadly - All You Need to Know

The very common symptoms of PCOD/PCOS are no ovulation or infertility, irregular or prolonged mensuration, acne, headaches, mental health issue, etc. If you are suffering from PCOD/PCOS then do not ignore it because if you ignore it, it will be very dangerous for your health. Karan Gupta, Founder and Managing Director of Namyaa Skincare shed light on signs, symptoms you must not ignore, and more.

Signs and Symptoms you must not ignore:-

Physical complications:

• Acne- Male hormones can make your skin oilier than usual and cause breakouts on areas like the face, chest, and upper back.

• Weight gain and trouble losing weight- Up to 80 percent of women with PCOS are overweight or obese.

• Hair growth- women with PCOD face various problems like extra hair on the face and body. Women get thicker, darker facial hair and more hair on their chest, belly, and back.

• Male-pattern baldness-Thinner hair on the scalp fall down. Hair loss begins at the temples or the crown of the head.

• Darkening of the skin. Dark patches of skin can form in body creases like those on the neck and under the breasts.

Health issue:

• Irregular Menstruation-Menstrual disorders are problems that affect women’s normal menstrual cycle. A lack of ovulation prevents the uterine lining from shedding during every menstrual cycle. Some women with PCOS get fewer than eight periods a year, some women have no periods others have very heavy bleeding. Irregular ovulation, absence of ovulation leading unpredictable interval, duration of bleeding, and sometimes infertility.

• Heavy bleeding/ Women with PCOS get fewer than nine periods a year so, the uterine lining builds up for a longer period of time, so the periods you do get can be heavier than normal.

• Polymenorrhoea- It is one form of abnormal uterine bleeding. This is when the menstrual cycle is at an interval of fewer than 21 days. Normally a menstrual cycle is between 24 and 38 days long. For some women, a shorter cycle length may be normal but for someone, it can be caused by certain medical conditions like PCOD/PCOS and it can also affect fertility.

• Headaches. Hormonal change can trigger headaches in some women.

Consequences of untreated PCOS/PCOD?

Fertility & Pregnancy Complication:

Hormonal imbalance causes them to skip menstrual periods and makes it harder for them to get pregnant. To get pregnant, you have to ovulate. Hormonal imbalance is one of the main causes of infertility in women.

Metabolic syndrome:

Up to 70 percent of women with PCOS hadn’t been diagnosed and it can increase the risk for long-term health problems like high blood sugar or diabetes, high cholesterol, low cholesterol, and heart disease.

Sleep Apnea:

It is a potentially serious sleep disorder in which causes repeated pauses in breathing during the night. Sleep Apnea is more common in women who are overweight and they also have PCOS. The risk of sleep apnea is higher in obese women with PCOS than in those without PCOS.

Psychiatric Complication:

Around 27 percent to 50 percent of women with PCOD/PCOS report being depressed. Both hormonal changes and symptoms like unwanted hair growth and weight gain can negatively affect women’s emotions. Researchers aren’t exactly sure why depression and PCOD/PCOS occur together. But many women with PCOS end up experiencing depression and anxiety.

Endometrial cancer:

A lack of ovulation prevents the uterine lining from shedding during every menstrual cycle. Women with PCOS get fewer than nine periods a year and a thickened uterine lining can increase. Due to this major reason, the risk of endometrial cancer is the prolonged exposure of the endometrium to unopened estrogen caused by anovulation and this exposure can cause endometrial hyperplasia and may lead to endometrial cancer.