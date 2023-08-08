Home

Your shoulder joint is impacted by a condition known as a frozen shoulder. Tightness and pain are the typical symptoms which get worse over time before they finally go away.

Frozen Shoulder: People of all ages frequently experience sudden shoulder discomfort, which may have a substantial negative influence on everyday life and make even the simplest chores difficult to do. For appropriate management and a speedy recovery, it is essential to understand the symptoms and possible treatment choices. This article will discuss typical shoulder pain symptoms as well as several treatment options to reduce discomfort and enhance shoulder functionality. The precise reason for the frozen shoulder is still a mystery. India.com got in touch with Dr Vivek Loomba, Senior Consultant Pain Physician at the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre in Vasant Kunj, Delhi to talk about the causes, symptoms and preventive measures of frozen shoulders.

5 SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF FROZEN SHOULDER

Recurrent Pain: Shoulder pain can vary in intensity and character, ranging from sharp and stabbing to dull and achy. The pain may worsen with shoulder movement and can be localized to specific areas.

Shoulder stiffness: A common symptom of shoulder pain is a limited range of motion, making it difficult to perform everyday activities like reaching overhead or behind the back. Long-Term Weakness: Shoulder pain may lead to reduced strength in the affected region making tasks that require lifting or carrying objects more challenging. Increased Instability: Some individuals with shoulder pain may experience a feeling of shoulder instability, where the joint feels loose or may have a sensation of “popping out.” Inflamed Region or Tenderness: Inflammation around the shoulder joint can cause swelling and tenderness, making the affected area sensitive to touch. Clicking or Popping Sounds: Audible clicking or popping noises during shoulder movement can be indicative of an underlying issue within the joint.

HOW TO TREAT FROZEN SHOULDER?

Rest And Activity Modification: One of the first steps in treating shoulder pain is to allow the shoulder to rest and avoid activities that exacerbate the pain. Proper rest gives the shoulder time to heal. Physical Therapy: A physical therapist can design a personalized program of stretching and strengthening exercises to improve shoulder mobility, stability, and overall function. Medications: Over-the-counter non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen, can help manage pain and reduce inflammation. Hot or Cold Therapy: Applying heat or cold packs to the affected shoulder can provide relief by easing muscle tension and reducing inflammation. Surgical Intervention: If conservative treatments fail to alleviate the shoulder pain or in severe cases, surgical procedures may be necessary. Surgery aims to repair damaged tissues or stabilize the shoulder joint.

5 TIPS TO PREVENT SHOULDER STIFFNESS

Further explaining the preventive measures related to shoulder stiffness, Here are the following techniques that can curb future problems associated with shoulder pain if taken at the appropriate time:

Practice good posture to reduce strain on the shoulders. Avoid repetitive overhead activities that can contribute to shoulder impingement. Engage in regular shoulder exercises to maintain strength and flexibility. Use proper lifting techniques to avoid excessive stress on the shoulders. Do not overlook the indication your body is giving you and seek medical attention if shoulder pain persists or worsens.

Working closely with healthcare professionals, such as physical therapists or orthopaedic specialists, can significantly improve shoulder function and restore your quality of life.

