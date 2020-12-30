Nations across the world have started rolling out Coronavirus vaccines, people are now hoping that life will get back to normalcy. The deadly COVID-19 has impacted more than 80 million people and killed more than 1.76 million worldwide. The COVID-19 has not just impacted the human but also the economy, it has entirely changed the way we lived. Stepping out with a mask on with a sanitizer handy has become a new normal. According to reports, if you are willing to travel in 2021, you will need a vaccine passport. Also Read - 10 in Uttar Pradesh Test Positive For New UK Mutant Coronavirus Strain, Officials on Alert

What is the Vaccine Passport?

As per CNN, the vaccine passport application is a mobile app will show that will work as proof that you have tested negative for Coronavirus. It will be a digital health pass that will allow you to enter stadiums, events, concerts, movie theatres, or even countries. Although, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that these passports might not be as helpful as there is always a chance of contracting infection for the second time.

What we know about Vaccine passport

– You will have to upload all your COVID-19 related health details including vaccinations and COVID tests.

– Many tech companies are already developing applications including IBM, The International Air Transport Association (IATA).

– CommonPass app, an application created by the Common Trust Network allows users to upload medical data such as COVID-19 test results or proof of vaccination. The app generates a pass in the form of a QR code which can be presented to authorities. A pass is generated in the form of a QR code which can be presented to authorities. Common Trust Network is an initiative by The Commons Project and the World Economic Forum.

– IBM has developed an app named Digital Health Pass, this app will let you scan for requirements including COVID-19 tests and temperature checks.

WHO said that there is not enough evidence about the effectiveness of antibody-mediated immunity to guarantee the accuracy of an ‘immunity passport’ or ‘risk-free certificate’ at this point in the pandemic. The body also said that such a pass might increase the risk of transmission.