Home

Lifestyle

What is ABC Juice? Is This Miracle Drink a Healthy Choice For Weight Loss? Here’s What We Know

What is ABC Juice? Is This Miracle Drink a Healthy Choice For Weight Loss? Here’s What We Know

Have you heard of ABC juice which has been doing rounds on internet lately? If yes, let's find out if it's healthy for you or not.

What is ABC Juice? Is This Miracle Drink a Healthy Choice For Weight Loss? Here's What We Know

The slow yet effective benefits of miracle drink or ABC juice are often talked about in the health and beauty industry. This health detox drink is made of just 3 musketeers- apple, beetroot and carrot. For starters, all these 3 ingredients contain a plethora of benefits and are visually appealing too.

From enhancing gut health to nourishing your skin and hair, this easy-to-make drink is a fantastic choice for you to add to your daily meal. However, can this beverage help in losing that stubborn belly fat too? Scroll down to take a peek at some of the benefits of this red magic.

Trending Now

MAGICAL BENEFITS OF ABC JUICE

Immunity Booster: The ABC drink boosts your white blood cell count and hemoglobin, reinforcing your body’s defences. Plus, it also fights off body odour, bad breath, and throat infections and strengthens your lungs.

Boost Eye Health: ABC juice is rich in vitamin A, which nourishes your eyes and enhances vision. It also strengthens eye muscles, relaxes tired eyes, and sharpens eyesight.

Weight Loss: ABC juice is a powerhouse of nutrients that contains essential vitamins and minerals like A,C,E,B1,B2 along with minerals like folate, zinc, copper and more.

Boost Skin Appearance: The myriad of bioactive compounds present in ABC juice function in various ways to offer skin protection against cellular oxidative stress, UV damage, acne, dehydration, and low skin elasticity.

Menstrual Comfort: The ABC juice comes to the rescue during those monthly cycles. It is a magical blend of essential vitamins and minerals that ease menstrual cramps, providing natural relief.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.