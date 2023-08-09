Home

What is Acro Yoga, The Latest Fitness Trend? 4 Reasons Why It is Good For Your Health

Acro yoga is a growing health and fitness trend. It requires involvement of two people, lot of stretching, flexibility and more. A blend of two exercises, acro yoga and has several health benefits as well.

What is Acro Yoga, The Latest Fitness Trend? 4 Reasons Why It is Good For Your Health (Freepik)

Yoga is one of the most ancient practises that has been used to connect the body, mind and breath. Tried and tested for generations, this fitness regime never goes out of trend, and never will. From head, neck, torso, arms to legs, there is a yoga pose for every body part and mental health as well. In the myriad of yoga poses, there is a new fitness trend Acro Yoga growing. This is a blend of acrobatics, thai massage and yoga. But, like a blend of names and in exercises, this yoga also requires two people to practise it together.

While this form of yoga involves stretches, and a little bit of gymnastics, sometimes most advanced practitioners also involve a little bit of massage in the movements as well. Acro yoga is also about body weight management and the strength of both partners.

Benefits of Acro Yoga

Improves Concentration: Acro yoga requires full concentration and attention to the pose the partners are trying. Therefore, holding positions for two to three minutes every day helps to improve concentration levels. Enhances Flexibility: Both yoga and acrobatics involve a lot of body stretches. This helps to enhance body flexibility too as it involves all joints and muscles. Good For Mental Health: Exercise in any form releases dopamine that further helps mental well-being. A regular dose of acro yoga is not only like a bit of spice in life but also good for composing the mind. Improves Bodily Strength: Sine, it is a dynamic workout, our body has to go through different poses involving lots of muscle strength.

Tips to Keep in Mind

Acro yoga involves two people and requires a lot of flexibility. Therefore, to be on the safer side, it is essential to keep few tips in mind:

Practise with someone whom you can trust completely and are comfortable enough.

Start acro yoga under professional supervision.

Do not push your body beyond its limits.

Start with basic poses and eventually progress towards advance ones.

Be careful with your neck stretches.

Hold a pose for at least 2 to 3 minutes.

Practising yoga every day can prove extremely beneficial for the body and mind. Adopting to new health and fitness trends can be exciting, but ensure proper safety and know the right way to do it.

