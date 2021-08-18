Bollywood celebs are often in news for experimenting with new diets and workout routines. Shruti Haasan recently tried a new health-benefiting option- The Black Water. Blackwater is not quite uncommon, especially among those who are fitness enthusiasts and sportspersons. Star cricketer Virat Kohli has also been spotted having the same many times. The water that Shruti was spotted drinking is natural-black alkaline water. It reportedly helps you stay hydrated and is high in pH.Also Read - 5 Easy and Incredible Homemade Remedies for Glowing Skin

“I have been so excited about this Black Water but it turns out its not black but its Alkaline water-it is just like water”, She can be heard saying this in the video. Where water is considered as one of the most important part of our body and health, many of us are still unaware of the Black Alkaline water. Also Read - Can You Get Infected With Multiple Variants of COVID-19? All You Need to Know

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Not just Shruti, Urvashi Rautela and Malaika Arora were also spotted carrying a bottle of black water. So, can Black Water be a fitness recipe for Malaika and Urvashi’s toned and healthy body? Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: Nutritionist Suggests 5 Simple Tips if You Are Trying to Lose Weight Fast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

What is Black Water?

This drink is enriched with 70+ minerals and has a high alkaline pH of 8+, yielding multiple health benefits. Evocus which is ‘more than just water’ contains ultra-hydrating properties which mean hydration for a longer period of time. Due to high pH, it controls and reduces the acid built up in the body, due to high pH and high mineral content, it helps in flushing out the toxins from the body. Overall, it creates an environment within the body which is less acidic, well hydrated and detoxed, which improves the bodily functions and improves the absorptions of another micro nutrient.

Maybe Black Water is the secret bestowing perfect health and glow to our Bollywood celebrities.